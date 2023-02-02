Read full article on original website
Janet Mitchell, 74
Janet Mitchell, age 74 of Brown City, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Services for Janet Mitchell will be held on Tuesday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Alice “Leola” Brock, 93
Alice “Leola” Brock, age 93 of Brown City, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Services for Alice “Leola” Brock will be held on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City, with visitation to be held there on Tuesday, February 7, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Paul Bowen, 85
Paul Bowen, age 85 of North Branch, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Services for Paul Bowen will be held on Wednesday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Apostolic Church in Imlay City, with visitation being held an hour before service on Wednesday.
Bradley Thompson, 71
Bradley Thompson, age 71 of North Branch, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. There will be no funeral for Brad, only visitation at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9 from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., with military honors to be held at 5:00 p.m.
Huron Sheriff: Port Austin teen lands on head after snowmobile accident sends him flying
A 17-year-old Port Austin boy requires out of county medical treatment following a Thursday snowmobile accident that sent him and the vehicle airborne. According to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson, it was shortly before 4:00 p.m. on February 2 when the boy was riding around his family’s Hume Township property when he drove over a “plowed snow pile at a high rate of speed,” which ejected and sent him flying, and then falling.
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
Sanilac CMH provides iPads to connect law enforcement with mental health services
Over the past month, Wil Morris, CEO of Sanilac County Community Mental Health (Sanilac CMH), has provided iPads to all the law enforcement agencies in Sanilac County to facilitate the connection with Sanilac CMH Crisis Services. There have been a total of 61 iPads shared to date with a total...
