Westfield, MA

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000

Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000

Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
LUDLOW, MA
Single family residence sells for $423,000 in Amherst

Gaibrial Duffy and Christopher Duffy acquired the property at 19 Thayer Street, Amherst, from Associates Llc Kgt on Jan. 19, 2023. The $423,000 purchase price works out to $272 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
Detached house sells in Easthampton for $305,000

Maxwell Swisher acquired the property at 8 Jones Drive, Easthampton, from Barry J Picard and Lori A Picard on Jan. 17, 2023. The $305,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $318. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Brookfield/Sturbridge lake group's 'ice-out' challenge canceled due to lack of ice

A lake preservation group's planned winter fundraiser, featuring a handmade sea serpent, is being canceled because of a lack of ice on the lake. The Quaboag Quacumquasit Lake Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the quality of Quaboag and Quacumquasit ponds in the Brookfield/East Brookfield/Sturbridge area, had initially planned...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Health Board Says 'No' to Chicken Permit Responsibilities

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health does not agree with putting chicken permitting under its purview just to reduce the cost. For months, Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky and resident Melissa Corbett have been trying to move the permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Health Department because of permitting costs. Keeping six chickens currently clocks in at more $500 and the petitioners say it could be a $25 fee under the Health Department.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Chicopee firefighter injured after responding to car fire on Everett Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Everett Street Monday evening for reports of a car fire. According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, crews arriving on scene also discovered a structure fire in a detached garage and flames in the surrounding wooded area. The fire has since...
CHICOPEE, MA
