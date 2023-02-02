Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal
MassDEP has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.
Pittsfield Community Group Wants to Actualize City's Potential
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Design Center is connecting the community with planning concepts in hopes of making Pittsfield a vibrant, easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly place. The group, spearheaded by "The Pittsfielder" blogger Nicholas Russo, is a non-city affiliated effort with four main goals: promote placemaking, demystify the city's transportation...
Dr. Marcus Ware named superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools
A new superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools has been chosen. Dr. Marcus Ware accepted the job Monday evening at City Hall.
Apartment complex proposed for site of former Chicopee Falls Masonic Temple
CHICOPEE — A developer is hoping to build an apartment complex in Chicopee Falls, saying it is one of the best uses for the property that once held the Masonic Temple. Dennis Patel, owner of PREM, LLC, of Agawam, is proposing to construct a 24-unit, two-story apartment building on the 33,130 square-foot property that is bordered by East, Linden and Fuller streets.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks. The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Holyoke City Council calls for end to late night ambulance sirens
HOLYOKE — Ward 3 Councilor David K. Bartley said constituents are tired of sirens blasting from Cataldo Ambulance Service on South Street. The City Council took up Bartley’s order during a Jan 31 meeting of the Development and Government Relations Committee. In October 2022, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia...
TRAFFIC: Lights at intersection in Agawam are flashing due to crash
The lights at the intersection of North Westfield Street, North Street, and North Street in Agawam are on flash.
Brookfield/Sturbridge lake group's 'ice-out' challenge canceled due to lack of ice
A lake preservation group's planned winter fundraiser, featuring a handmade sea serpent, is being canceled because of a lack of ice on the lake. The Quaboag Quacumquasit Lake Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the quality of Quaboag and Quacumquasit ponds in the Brookfield/East Brookfield/Sturbridge area, had initially planned...
Arctic blast winds bring tree down on car in Southwick, killing infant
SOUTHWICK — The past weekend’s arctic cold snap resulted in a fatal accident late Friday morning when a tree fell on a vehicle and killed an infant and hospitalized the driver. Southwick police responded to Feeding Hills Road in Southwick at 11:57 a.m. Friday after a tree had...
Video showing car driving by Agawam school bus stop raises safety concerns
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has obtained video of a close call at a school bus stop in Agawam that is raising safety concerns. We showed the video to one state legislator who said that the situation could have been fatal. The video obtained by Western Mass News...
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Pittsfield Health Board Says 'No' to Chicken Permit Responsibilities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health does not agree with putting chicken permitting under its purview just to reduce the cost. For months, Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky and resident Melissa Corbett have been trying to move the permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to the Health Department because of permitting costs. Keeping six chickens currently clocks in at more $500 and the petitioners say it could be a $25 fee under the Health Department.
Springfield rail car maker CRRC accuses ex-employee of stealing documents
A former employee of Springfield’s CRRC train car manufacturing plant is accused in a civil lawsuit of downloading and sharing sensitive company documents after leaving the Chinese-owned company earlier this year. In a civil complaint filed in Hampden Superior Court on Jan. 18, CRRC accuses Robert Tozian of having...
Chicopee firefighter injured after responding to car fire on Everett Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Everett Street Monday evening for reports of a car fire. According to Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, crews arriving on scene also discovered a structure fire in a detached garage and flames in the surrounding wooded area. The fire has since...
