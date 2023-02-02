ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials

LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Hugo Soto-Martinez's staffer called LAPD asking for 'extra patrol' on Lexus; Public points out hypocrisy

Hugo Soto-Martinez’s staffer called LAPD asking for ‘extra patrol’ on Lexus. Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez's staffer called LAPD asking for "extra patrol" on a white Lexus. That request left some officers noticing the irony of the staffer wanting help from police after the staffer's boss, Soto-Martinez, was so open about pushing for the abolishment of police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Council approves South LA hotel over community objections

LOS ANGELES – The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief

Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motion targets sales of ammo, firearms

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment

Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief continues to recover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
INGLEWOOD, CA
kcrw.com

Beloved Chinatown restaurant Pearl River Deli ready to take a breather

In 2021, Tejal Rao of the New York Times wrote that Chinatown was the most exciting place to eat in Los Angeles. Her piece starts by describing the zong, the sticky rice and pork wrapped in bamboo leaves, made by chef Johnny Lee of Pearl River Deli. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison called the restaurant creatively vital. Yet despite the glowing reviews and accolades, Lee recently announced that he will be shutting down at the end of February to take some time to reset and reopen with a model that is financially sustainable. He says that the restaurant struggles with meeting the expectations of customers who wanted to return to the same dishes while his team leaned into experimentation, while also combating rising food costs and attempting to pay his staff a living wage. Lee shares his story on this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

