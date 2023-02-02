Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Related
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials
LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake to be removed, LA council member says
L.A. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced that a chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be removed.
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call
Cops delighted in the irony of Hugo Soto-Martinez phoning for backup to protect his stricken Lexus. But wait…doesn’t the freshman socialist drive a Prius? The post Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Hugo Soto-Martinez's staffer called LAPD asking for 'extra patrol' on Lexus; Public points out hypocrisy
Hugo Soto-Martinez’s staffer called LAPD asking for ‘extra patrol’ on Lexus. Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez's staffer called LAPD asking for "extra patrol" on a white Lexus. That request left some officers noticing the irony of the staffer wanting help from police after the staffer's boss, Soto-Martinez, was so open about pushing for the abolishment of police.
2urbangirls.com
LA Council approves South LA hotel over community objections
LOS ANGELES – The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing.
L.A. Weekly
‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief
Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
Antelope Valley Press
Motion targets sales of ammo, firearms
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.
LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment
Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief continues to recover
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kcrw.com
Beloved Chinatown restaurant Pearl River Deli ready to take a breather
In 2021, Tejal Rao of the New York Times wrote that Chinatown was the most exciting place to eat in Los Angeles. Her piece starts by describing the zong, the sticky rice and pork wrapped in bamboo leaves, made by chef Johnny Lee of Pearl River Deli. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison called the restaurant creatively vital. Yet despite the glowing reviews and accolades, Lee recently announced that he will be shutting down at the end of February to take some time to reset and reopen with a model that is financially sustainable. He says that the restaurant struggles with meeting the expectations of customers who wanted to return to the same dishes while his team leaned into experimentation, while also combating rising food costs and attempting to pay his staff a living wage. Lee shares his story on this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel–Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up for auction.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Comments / 0