ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CHP asks for help after motorist found fatally shot at 405 Freeway offramp near LAX

By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SZbY_0kahQ2pl00
Carl Flenoy was fatally shot on a 405 Freeway offramp near Los Angeles International Airport early Saturday. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a motorist at a 405 Freeway offramp near Los Angeles International Airport.

Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp from the southbound lanes of the freeway about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, authorities said.

When officers arrived, the male adult driver of the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the man was shot in the head. He was identified as 28-year-old Carl Flenoy.

On Wednesday, the CHP issued a statement urging any witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are also looking for any possible dash-cam video or other recordings from the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Southern Division's Major Crimes Unit at (323) 644-9550 . Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Brutal Freeway Crash Leaves 1 Dead In Studio City | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02/06/23 2:19 A.M. LOCATION: Northbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Blvd CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a five-vehicle accident two people injured. The first victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD paramedics. At this time no age or gender of the victims is available. The crash is under investigation by the CHP For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing

LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance

A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
TORRANCE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that three motorcycles were involved...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Videos Released in Police Shooting of Double Amputee Holding Knife

Huntington Park police Monday released surveillance videos showing a double amputee armed with knife in the minutes before responding officers shot him dead after knocking him off his wheelchair. One video shows Anthony Lowe, 36, confront a man who was walking past him. Another video showed officers knocking Lowe off...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
521K+
Followers
80K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy