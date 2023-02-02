CHP asks for help after motorist found fatally shot at 405 Freeway offramp near LAX

Carl Flenoy was fatally shot on a 405 Freeway offramp near Los Angeles International Airport early Saturday. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in finding the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a motorist at a 405 Freeway offramp near Los Angeles International Airport.

Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp from the southbound lanes of the freeway about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, authorities said.

When officers arrived, the male adult driver of the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, the man was shot in the head. He was identified as 28-year-old Carl Flenoy.

On Wednesday, the CHP issued a statement urging any witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are also looking for any possible dash-cam video or other recordings from the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Southern Division's Major Crimes Unit at (323) 644-9550 . Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .