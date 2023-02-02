Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown

Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.”

This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building.

No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, with little information conveyed.

Confusion swirled around Erie High School Thursday afternoon as the entire school was placed into what they’re calling a soft lockdown.

Erica Erwin, a district representative, said that this came following staff members being notified that there was potentially a weapon in the building.

Students were then placed in lockdown during third period as the City of Erie Police assisted District Police in sweeping the building.

“I thought, alright this is probably going to go on for an hour, 30 minutes maybe. It just kept going on, and I was getting a little worried like what’s going on is something actually happening?” said Daniel Palmer, an Erie High freshman.

And as students were placed on lockdown, students then used their phones to share what was happening inside the school with loved ones.

One concerned grandparent said that they texted with their grandson all while this was happening in the school.

“I usually don’t get upset with stuff like this. I have every confidence in this school’s teachers and administration, they’re wonderful, but my grandson is a functional autistic. I just got him back into school to have friends and things and then stuff like this happens. It’s got to stop,” said Dawn Wells, a grandparent of a student.

Following an over two-hour-long investigation, police determined the building to be safe and that there was no threat.

The school district released a statement saying,

“Out of an abundance of caution, students were held in their third-period classes until normal dismissal time. Erie Bureau of Police Officers were on the scene and continue to investigate along with district police.”

One student said that the threat of a weapon has become practically normal at schools, something he hates to admit.

“After last year’s shooting, it just doesn’t faze me anymore, which is something that I don’t want to say, but it’s the truth now.” Daniel Palmer went on to say.

The school district said that while students and faculty are considered safe, the situation is still under investigation.

