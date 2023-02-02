Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
cbs2iowa.com
Advocates for Social Justice respond to Linn County Attorney statement on Walker killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice have responded following a statement from the Linn County Attorney concerning the Devonna Walker killing and surrounding investigation. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on Friday, three weeks after his office got the final report...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Fire says goodbye to Truck No. 1
Cedar Rapids, IA — After more than 25 years on the job, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department is saying goodbye to Truck 1, decommissioning the vehicle and sending it out to auction. "What we’re doing is what we call the decommission of a fire apparatus," said Battalion Chief Brian...
cbs2iowa.com
C6-Zero hearing canceled after company makes concessions to Iowa DNR
MARENGO, Iowa — A scheduled hearing Monday afternoon for C6-Zero in Marengo has been canceled after the company has made several concessions to the State of Iowa and the Iowa DNR. An explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo injured more than a dozen people and forced evacuations in...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering woman declared competent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man who was found incompetent to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge has now been declared competent after undergoing months of psychiatric treatment. Arthur Flowers, 62, is accused of beating 22-year-old Emily Leonard to death with a wooden...
cbs2iowa.com
Benton CSD hosting more public information sessions ahead of bond referendum vote in March
NEWHALL, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Benton Community School District and board have been working on a plan to improve, expand, renovate, and modernize school facilities. The school board and administration will be hosting the following public information sessions about the planned facility improvements and bond referendum vote for March 7, 2023:
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
cbs2iowa.com
Driver hospitalized after crash caused by looking at their cellphone
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was hurt after a Saturday night crash in Linn County. It happened around 7:15pm at the intersection of Covington Road and Ross Road. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the driver was traveling south when he looked down at his phone and missed the curve near Ross Road. The car went into the ditch before ramping on Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
cbs2iowa.com
Clark's triple-double leads No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lisa Bluder loves pretty basketball and Iowa’s coach got her fill of highlights on Sunday. The No. 6 Hawkeyes — decked out in pink uniforms with white lettering — transitioned with ease, deftly set each other up for basket after basket and made stop after stop to rout Penn State 95-51 on Sunday.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa football to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field next season
CHICAGO, Illinois — When Iowa football travels to Chicagoland next November to take on Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will play the Wildcats between the famous ivy at Wrigley Field. The football team's twitter account made the announcement Tuesday. Wrigley Field is home to the Chicago Cubs and former home to...
Comments / 0