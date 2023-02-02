ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
Cedar Rapids Fire says goodbye to Truck No. 1

Cedar Rapids, IA — After more than 25 years on the job, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department is saying goodbye to Truck 1, decommissioning the vehicle and sending it out to auction. "What we’re doing is what we call the decommission of a fire apparatus," said Battalion Chief Brian...
C6-Zero hearing canceled after company makes concessions to Iowa DNR

MARENGO, Iowa — A scheduled hearing Monday afternoon for C6-Zero in Marengo has been canceled after the company has made several concessions to the State of Iowa and the Iowa DNR. An explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo injured more than a dozen people and forced evacuations in...
Driver hospitalized after crash caused by looking at their cellphone

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was hurt after a Saturday night crash in Linn County. It happened around 7:15pm at the intersection of Covington Road and Ross Road. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the driver was traveling south when he looked down at his phone and missed the curve near Ross Road. The car went into the ditch before ramping on Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
Clark's triple-double leads No. 6 Iowa over Penn State 95-51

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Lisa Bluder loves pretty basketball and Iowa’s coach got her fill of highlights on Sunday. The No. 6 Hawkeyes — decked out in pink uniforms with white lettering — transitioned with ease, deftly set each other up for basket after basket and made stop after stop to rout Penn State 95-51 on Sunday.
Iowa football to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field next season

CHICAGO, Illinois — When Iowa football travels to Chicagoland next November to take on Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will play the Wildcats between the famous ivy at Wrigley Field. The football team's twitter account made the announcement Tuesday. Wrigley Field is home to the Chicago Cubs and former home to...
