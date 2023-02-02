For the better part of 2 years now, Montana has been experiencing a migration of people to the state. Simply bring up the topic of "California," "Out-of-Staters" or "Transplants" in a local bar, and you will get locals fired up. People always say that the "new" residents of Montana don't understand what REAL Montana is like. The "new" residents think that Montana is just like what they see on the show "Yellowstone." And there seems to be a sense of justice for the locals when a giant snowstorm or extreme temperatures give the "new" residents a taste of what REAL Montana is like.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO