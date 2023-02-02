ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New Report: Montana Not Spared From Decline in U.S. Cow Herds

Whatever the factors - and there are a number of them - the beef cow biz just ain't what it used to be. Montana's Northern Ag News Network tells us that to no one's surprise, the USDA Cattle Inventory report released yesterday (January 31) was right in line with predictions: the nation’s beef cow herd has shrunk over the past ten years and now sits at its lowest level in the Inventory Report's 50-year history.
Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests

If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is

If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price

The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
What Every Month is Like in Montana: Laughs Year Round

Every month has a unique flavor in Montana, here's what I mean:. The year starts in the bitter cold, but at least the skiing's great. Good to get out and enjoy some snow-related activities if you can, because there's not much else to do— especially in the earlier half of January because it seems like there's 2 weeks of recovery after New Year's Eve.
Montana Governors on Delivering Red Tape Relief

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras held a joint press conference on Thursday at the State Capitol to tout their progress with the Red Tape Relief Task Force. Gianforte turned the podium over to Juras who said she has had years...
Montana Medicaid Use Reduces ER Visits and Hospitalizations

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A report released on Tuesday by the Montana Healthcare Foundation shows that the increased enrollment in Montana Medicaid has resulted in a decrease in ER visits, hospitalizations and their associated costs. KGVO News spoke with Aaron Wernham, CEO of the Montana Healthcare Foundation about the...
Montana Efforts to Remove Grizzly Bear Protections Moves Forward

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While sportsman’s groups are celebrating the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Association to once again study the delisting of Grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, environmental groups are troubled by the action.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
[WATCH] Harrison Ford Uses Profanity to Describe Montana Winters

For the better part of 2 years now, Montana has been experiencing a migration of people to the state. Simply bring up the topic of "California," "Out-of-Staters" or "Transplants" in a local bar, and you will get locals fired up. People always say that the "new" residents of Montana don't understand what REAL Montana is like. The "new" residents think that Montana is just like what they see on the show "Yellowstone." And there seems to be a sense of justice for the locals when a giant snowstorm or extreme temperatures give the "new" residents a taste of what REAL Montana is like.
Here’s Why Montanans Have Little Taste for Lab-Grown Meat

Last week we published an article about lab-grown steaks, and posted it on social media. This may come as a surprise to you, but the comments from Montanans weren't even mildly positive, in fact there was zero support for it that I could find. Shocking, I know. Here's a video about lab grown meat if you want to know more:
