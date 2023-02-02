Read full article on original website
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
WITN
Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
WITN
Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center. Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation. The...
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
The Department of Juvenile Justice Morehead Youth Development Center reported an escape on Saturday.
WITN
Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second person is wanted for a shooting last week in Lenoir County where a man was hit in the face by gunfire. Warrants are out for Michael Stevens, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
publicradioeast.org
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
carolinacoastonline.com
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
Make history in Goldsboro this spring
“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WITN
20th Carolina Chocolate Festival continues giving back to community
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A festival here in the east has been satisfying sweet tooths while giving back to their community for two decades. 25 handpicked vendors from all over the east set up to sell chocolate wine, cakes, and even bacon at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the 20th Carolina Chocolate Festival.
wcti12.com
Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected
NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
WITN
DA: Woman’s death ‘justified’ in Thanksgiving Day deputy involved shooting
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - District Attorney Ernie Lee says the death of a woman in a Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting was justified to protect the lives of law enforcement. Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to...
WITN
Havelock has third sewage spill in three weeks from same lift station
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another sewage spill in Havelock, the third one from the same lift station so far this year. The city says some 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the Stonebridge Lift Station which is behind some homes on Salem Court. The sewage got into...
