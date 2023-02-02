ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Related
WITN

Kinston Police to host community engagement event

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center. Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation. The...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second person is wanted for a shooting last week in Lenoir County where a man was hit in the face by gunfire. Warrants are out for Michael Stevens, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
WITN

Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game

The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

20th Carolina Chocolate Festival continues giving back to community

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A festival here in the east has been satisfying sweet tooths while giving back to their community for two decades. 25 handpicked vendors from all over the east set up to sell chocolate wine, cakes, and even bacon at the Crystal Coast Civic Center for the 20th Carolina Chocolate Festival.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Body found in Newport hotel; overdose suspected

NEWPORT, Carteret County — Authorities in Newport removed a body from an area hotel Monday morning. According to Newport Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr., "we were alerted in the early morning hours of a possible drug overdose at the Hostess House. Officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. this morning and found 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II (white male) deceased from what appeared to be an apparent drug overdose. We are not investigating this case as a homicide at this time, but we are looking at all information leading up to the death. There is no suspicion of foul play or any indication of violence. Next of kin has been notified."
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school

Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

