The Gauntlet business program set to begin this week
Classes start tomorrow for the 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program. The Gauntlet is open to entrepreneurs all across our region — no matter their experience level. It’s a 10-week business program that teaches entrepreneurs how to make a business plan. Natalie Ashton, owner of Electric Iris,...
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members
ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
Rewarding local high school seniors with the first WSLS 10 Scholarships
ROANOKE, Va. – College can get expensive but WSLS 10 wants to help. For the first time, there are two WSLS 10 scholarships for high school seniors. They are $2,000 each. Twenty-six counties and dozens of cities—that’s how big the WSLS 10 coverage area is. It’s made up of thousands of people, and many of them are teens.
Roanoke Dunkin’ teams up with Virginia Tech volleyball player to ‘share the donut love’
ROANOKE, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts announced that it is “sharing the donut love” along with Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, Virginia Tech volleyball’s dynamic middle blocker, at its Roanoke location on Brandon Avenue. Lewis surprised guests with free heart-shaped donuts, as well as free...
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Franklin County’s Jahylen Lee
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County had another competitive year in the Blue Ridge and a Class 6 playoff berth. And senior running back Jahylen Lee had plenty to do with it. The dynamic back scampered for 224 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a district win over William Byrd. He left the game as the school’s career leader in rushing yards, points scored and touchdowns scored in a key Week 8 victory.
Warmer winters! We’re tracking fewer subfreezing nights than we used to
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Despite some recent cold mornings, it’s been a relatively warm winter overall. We know this by tracking how many nights have dipped to the freezing point or below this season. Roanoke has had a low temperature of 32...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman […]
Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
Wythe County School Bus involved in crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred on the morning of February 6th in Carroll County. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports of a Wythe County School Bus that was traveling east on Route 58 when it was involved in a crash. SGT. Nathan Rife with Virginia State Police told WFXR there were students on board during the incident and that at least two of them complained of minor injuries.
Roanoke City man reported missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City man has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. 75-year-old Michael Collins was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Williamson Road NW on January 28th at 6:00 p.m. Police say Collins is 5′9″ tall and weighs...
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Person Wanted in Henry County Leads State Police on High Speed Chase
A person wanted in Henry County was arrested on Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a chase where speeds got as high as 125 mph. According to WFXR, state police said the chase occurred at around 4 pm after a hit and run incident in Martinsville. The driver sped...
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
Feb. 6, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Adam M in Roanoke for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
