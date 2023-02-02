ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Cat Country 107.3

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17

A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
ROSLYN, NY
