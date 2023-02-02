Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
Avian Flu hits Lancaster County, poultry farmers should take steps to protect flocks
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed avian flu in Pennsylvania and a total of 36,000 birds are affected in this outbreak. One commercial flock and one backyard flock in Lancaster County where confirmed to have been affected by the virus on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and […]
abc27.com
Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
WGAL
Couple escapes burning home in Strasburg, Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A couple safely escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A neighbor spotted the fire on the back porch of the home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg, called 911 and got the residents out. There is no word on what...
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
WGAL
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House
There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
peninsulachronicle.com
York County Shopping Center Recently Sold For More Than $8 Million
YORK-A shopping center in York County was sold in the fall of 2022 for more than $8 million. According to county records, the Heritage Square Shopping Center on George Washington Memorial Highway was sold on November 15, 2022 for $8,100,000. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a...
abc27.com
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats. According to the City of Harrisburg, the...
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
WGAL
One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
Lancaster Farming
This February, Everyone's Talking About the Birds [Opinion]
If you’re in agriculture, birds have probably been on your mind for much of the past year. It’s impossible to not think about avian influenza as it continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global poultry industries. As of Jan. 27, over 58 million birds nationwide have...
Coroner identifies woman found dead after ‘catastrophic’ central Pa. house fire
A 92-year-old woman has been identified after she was found dead following a fire at her York County house overnight, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office was called around 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township to a house fire with possible entrapment, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Monday.
wmmr.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions planned for Route 30 bridge between Lancaster, York counties
Nighttime lane restrictions are planned for the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River between York and Lancaster counties. PennDOT said the restrictions will be in place on the Wrights Ferry Bridge from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane and right shoulder will be closed...
