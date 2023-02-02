ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Meeting to save the historic Hoke House

There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
YORK COUNTY, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

York County Shopping Center Recently Sold For More Than $8 Million

YORK-A shopping center in York County was sold in the fall of 2022 for more than $8 million. According to county records, the Heritage Square Shopping Center on George Washington Memorial Highway was sold on November 15, 2022 for $8,100,000. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats. According to the City of Harrisburg, the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

This February, Everyone's Talking About the Birds [Opinion]

If you’re in agriculture, birds have probably been on your mind for much of the past year. It’s impossible to not think about avian influenza as it continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global poultry industries. As of Jan. 27, over 58 million birds nationwide have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy