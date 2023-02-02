ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Keyes acquires Mizner Grande Realty in Boca Raton

The Keyes Company scooped up a 60-agent brokerage in Boca Raton, marking its third acquisition in eight months. Miami-based Keyes acquired Mizner Grande Realty, led by Ari Albinder, according to a release. Mizner Grande and its agents will move into Keyes’ Boca Raton office at 21065 Powerline Road. Albinder...
BOCA RATON, FL
therealdeal.com

Real estate, finance honchos seek approval for new waterfront homes in Miami Beach

UPDATED, Feb. 7, 2023, 2 p.m.: A group of property owners are seeking approval from the Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday, amid a surge in new construction. Elliott Weinstein is seeking a four-foot height waiver for a single-family home already under construction at 6455 Pine Tree Drive. Weinstein acquired the property from New York developer and Florida transplant Steve Witkoff for $20 million in April of last year.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: Real estate law practices bulk up

The past month has been busy for South Florida real estate hiring, with no slowdown in sight. Among the latest moves, two real estate legal practices in Miami added partners to their ranks, Forman Capital relaunched and Brown Harris Stevens brought in more agents. Boutique real estate legal firm Bercow...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

John Buck JV buys downtown Miami dev site for $40M

Chicago developer The John Buck Company is leading a joint venture that acquired a downtown Miami development site for $39.5 million, with plans for a mixed-use project, The Real Deal has learned. The deal marks John Buck’s official entry into the South Florida market, where a slew of out-of-state developers...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: CP, Allen Morris, Agave score tenants

Related Fund Management, RRE Ventures, more I Two Town Center I Boca Raton. CP Group signed five new tenants for spec office suites at Two Town Center in Boca Raton. Related Fund Management, a third-party investment management affiliate of Stephen Ross’ Related Companies; New York-based venture capital firm RRE Ventures; Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank; Boca Raton-based law firm Cordoba Legal Group; and real estate investor The Praedium Group took a combined 18,000 square feet at 5355 Town Center Road, according to a CP news release. Their offices are part of the landlord’s flexible workspaces, dubbed worCPlaces.
BOCA RATON, FL
therealdeal.com

MCR drops $118M for Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon

MCR dropped $118.3 million for a Hilton-branded hotel near Miami International Airport, marking the firm’s continued appetite for South Florida hospitality properties. MCR bought the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon at 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive from Park Hotels & Resorts, according to news releases from the seller and buyer. Park Hotels, a Tysons, Virginia-based publicly traded real estate investment trust, used the proceeds to pay off a $50 million revolver balance.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Investment boss sells gut-renovated Continuum South Beach condo for $10M

The founder of a health care and technology-focused investment firm sold his gut-renovated Continuum South Beach condo for $10.3 million, The Real Deal has learned. Keith Kosow sold unit 1206 in the south tower of the Continuum at 100 South Pointe Drive. The deed has yet to be recorded, and the buyer is unknown.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Follow the Crowd to Hollywood, Florida

Strategically located in sunny South Florida between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the City of Hollywood is the destination of choice for people and businesses looking to relocate from the Northeast and West Coast. In Hollywood, they find more than seven miles of beautiful beach with a vibrant city attached, a prime location for reaching international markets, and easy access to South Florida’s major employment centers and transportation routes.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy