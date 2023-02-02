Read full article on original website
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
therealdeal.com
Keyes acquires Mizner Grande Realty in Boca Raton
The Keyes Company scooped up a 60-agent brokerage in Boca Raton, marking its third acquisition in eight months. Miami-based Keyes acquired Mizner Grande Realty, led by Ari Albinder, according to a release. Mizner Grande and its agents will move into Keyes’ Boca Raton office at 21065 Powerline Road. Albinder...
therealdeal.com
Real estate, finance honchos seek approval for new waterfront homes in Miami Beach
UPDATED, Feb. 7, 2023, 2 p.m.: A group of property owners are seeking approval from the Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday, amid a surge in new construction. Elliott Weinstein is seeking a four-foot height waiver for a single-family home already under construction at 6455 Pine Tree Drive. Weinstein acquired the property from New York developer and Florida transplant Steve Witkoff for $20 million in April of last year.
therealdeal.com
Movers & Shakers: Real estate law practices bulk up
The past month has been busy for South Florida real estate hiring, with no slowdown in sight. Among the latest moves, two real estate legal practices in Miami added partners to their ranks, Forman Capital relaunched and Brown Harris Stevens brought in more agents. Boutique real estate legal firm Bercow...
therealdeal.com
John Buck JV buys downtown Miami dev site for $40M
Chicago developer The John Buck Company is leading a joint venture that acquired a downtown Miami development site for $39.5 million, with plans for a mixed-use project, The Real Deal has learned. The deal marks John Buck’s official entry into the South Florida market, where a slew of out-of-state developers...
therealdeal.com
Lease roundup: CP, Allen Morris, Agave score tenants
Related Fund Management, RRE Ventures, more I Two Town Center I Boca Raton. CP Group signed five new tenants for spec office suites at Two Town Center in Boca Raton. Related Fund Management, a third-party investment management affiliate of Stephen Ross’ Related Companies; New York-based venture capital firm RRE Ventures; Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank; Boca Raton-based law firm Cordoba Legal Group; and real estate investor The Praedium Group took a combined 18,000 square feet at 5355 Town Center Road, according to a CP news release. Their offices are part of the landlord’s flexible workspaces, dubbed worCPlaces.
therealdeal.com
MCR drops $118M for Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon
MCR dropped $118.3 million for a Hilton-branded hotel near Miami International Airport, marking the firm’s continued appetite for South Florida hospitality properties. MCR bought the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon at 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive from Park Hotels & Resorts, according to news releases from the seller and buyer. Park Hotels, a Tysons, Virginia-based publicly traded real estate investment trust, used the proceeds to pay off a $50 million revolver balance.
therealdeal.com
Investment boss sells gut-renovated Continuum South Beach condo for $10M
The founder of a health care and technology-focused investment firm sold his gut-renovated Continuum South Beach condo for $10.3 million, The Real Deal has learned. Keith Kosow sold unit 1206 in the south tower of the Continuum at 100 South Pointe Drive. The deed has yet to be recorded, and the buyer is unknown.
therealdeal.com
Follow the Crowd to Hollywood, Florida
Strategically located in sunny South Florida between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the City of Hollywood is the destination of choice for people and businesses looking to relocate from the Northeast and West Coast. In Hollywood, they find more than seven miles of beautiful beach with a vibrant city attached, a prime location for reaching international markets, and easy access to South Florida’s major employment centers and transportation routes.
