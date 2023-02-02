ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Comments / 1

Related
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

One person arrested during protest at site of housing project in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A protest at a controversial housing development in southwest Lincoln led to an arrest on Tuesday morning. Officials said protestors had temporarily stopped the tree removal at the site. One person was arrested for trespassing after he said he was praying. On Monday, members of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 17 years behind bars for possession of machine gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man was sentenced last week to over 17 years in prison for possessing a machine gun and using it in furtherance of drug trafficking and violent crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado will serve five years on supervised...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman found guilty of firearm-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha was found guilty in court for a firearm-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 40-year-old Kristen M. Patterson, of Omaha, was found guilty on Friday in federal court. She was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and will have her sentencing on May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Patterson could receive up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 26-year-old Kameron Myers, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Eluding, Driving under Suspension, and Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person. Myers was held on $10,300 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 23-year-old Cesar Salazar-Najera, of Council Bluffs on Sunday for OWI 1st. Salazar-Najera...
GLENWOOD, IA
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, on Friday for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 26-year-old Summer Brooke French, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy