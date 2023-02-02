Read full article on original website
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office will soon have 1 device to track speed and license plates
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From tracking speeds to reading license plates, there are more eyes on our cars than ever before. Now a device that does both is coming to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a great tool we can utilize to try to keep the community...
cbs17
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
cbs17
Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
cbs17
SBI, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting death as a homicide. Around 1:03 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gatlin Farm Road about four miles northeast of Raeford, according to the sheriff’s office. There,...
cbs17
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.
RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
cbs17
Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in Dunn; 3 kilos of cocaine found in SUV, deputies say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on drug charges after she fled Harnett County deputies and triggered a crash that injured a child and mother in another car Sunday, deputies say. The incident began Sunday afternoon when a traffic stop was made at the intersection of Wilson...
cbs17
Spring Lake woman charged in overdose death of high school student
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January. Harnett County Sheriff’s investigators said 39-year-old Angel Marie Frink provided an 18-year-old Overhills High School student with narcotics that led to his death. At 6:07...
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
One person dies, three vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State troopers and emergency workers responded to a deadly crash Sunday afternoon. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn...
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
cbs17
1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wanted Bladen County man arrested in Charlotte
BLADDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted Bladen County man has been arrested near Charlotte. US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte arrested Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon related charges. Rogers was arrested without incident on active...
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
cbs17
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
cbs17
Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County, deputies say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Scotland County grocery store robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at County Line grocery on Highway 71 in Scotland County near Robeson County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers released surveillance pictures of the...
WRAL
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
