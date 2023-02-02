ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville police trying to find next-of-kin of 65-year-old man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance finding the next-of-kin of a 65-year-old man. David Allen Mims died Jan. 16 at a residence in the 5000 block of Aberdeen Place, police said. His death does not appear to be suspicious. Anyone with information...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a Sanford man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious death call Friday just before 2:30 a.m. on Honeybee Circle about two miles south of Barbecue.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Spring Lake woman charged in overdose death of high school student

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake woman has been charged in connection to an overdose death of a teen in January. Harnett County Sheriff’s investigators said 39-year-old Angel Marie Frink provided an 18-year-old Overhills High School student with narcotics that led to his death. At 6:07...
SPRING LAKE, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wanted Bladen County man arrested in Charlotte

BLADDEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A wanted Bladen County man has been arrested near Charlotte. US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte arrested Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon related charges. Rogers was arrested without incident on active...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

