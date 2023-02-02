Read full article on original website
Tracey Eaves
4d ago
I'm sure they were only looking for commercial renters because I've never seen a "for rent" sign out front ?? I would've rented the house to live in. So would've numerous others, I'm sure !! This house pre dates our independence from England !!! It was there at the birth of our country !!! And we're just going to allow it to be torn down ?? WTH? Rutters should turn the land/house back over to York County to be preserved !! Just what we DON'T Need IS ANOTHER DAMN RUTTERS !! However, these GREED is more important than our history. Soon, there will be nothing left to show our grandchildren as proof of the history of US. They tear this historical site down, and I'LL NEVER SHOP AT RUTTERS AGAIN!!!
