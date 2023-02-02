ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Tracey Eaves
4d ago

I'm sure they were only looking for commercial renters because I've never seen a "for rent" sign out front ?? I would've rented the house to live in. So would've numerous others, I'm sure !! This house pre dates our independence from England !!! It was there at the birth of our country !!! And we're just going to allow it to be torn down ?? WTH? Rutters should turn the land/house back over to York County to be preserved !! Just what we DON'T Need IS ANOTHER DAMN RUTTERS !! However, these GREED is more important than our history. Soon, there will be nothing left to show our grandchildren as proof of the history of US. They tear this historical site down, and I'LL NEVER SHOP AT RUTTERS AGAIN!!!

3
WGAL

Meeting to save the historic Hoke House

There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal insurance program. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
abc27.com

Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...
theburgnews.com

Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination

A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Elderly woman dead after fatal York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Monday morning, the Fairview Township Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a home off of Thorley Road in York County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at 1:49 a.m. PSP Fire Marshals were dispatched to a home located on 369 Thorley Road in York County for a residential structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages townhouses in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County on Saturday, Feb. 4. Officials were called to the scene at the 300 block of Liberty Court in Silver Spring Township at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Silver Spring Township Fire Company has told abc27 that most of the fire was at the back of the home.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
pahomepage.com

Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge

Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Crews battle house fire in Duryea. Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant.
YORK COUNTY, PA

