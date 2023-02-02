Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North wins swim conference title
BLUE SPRINGS — The Eagles claimed the conference championship Saturday, Feb. 4, making it back-to-back conference wins. Liberty North won the Suburban Conference Gold Division for swimming with 496 points, which was held on the campus of Blue Springs South. With 488 points, Blue Springs South came in second place out of the five teams that competed.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty swimming takes 2nd in conference
LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays put together another solid week of performances. This time was in one of the most important meets of the season. Liberty took second place in the Suburban Conference Silver Division, held in the Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. They scored 377 points as Park Hill South took the top spot with 548.5 points.
kshb.com
Parents of former Kansas basketball starter Christian Braun talk living through child's championship game
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII, their parents will most likely be in the stands, or undoubtedly watching the game from home. The parents of Jason and Travis Kelce are surely feeling the excitement...
Ozark Sports Zone
Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2023 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Sunday. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure – Sports Broadcasting. Bob Kinloch – Central High School...
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
Yardbarker
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium
The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year
KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools. “These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Injured in Clay County Crash This Morning
A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 this morning on I-435, near mile marker 50.2, as 24-year-old Mariah J. Trauernicht drove southbound. Troopers say Trauernicht lost control in front of another southbound vehicle...
WIBW
KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points. KU is...
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
mycouriertribune.com
Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday
Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
mycouriertribune.com
Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida
Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
mycouriertribune.com
David Carl Winslow
David Carl Winslow, 86, of Liberty, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2023. Services will be held Saturday February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO, with Father Mike Roach officiating. Family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Park Lawn Funeral Home in Liberty.
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
tourcounsel.com
New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
