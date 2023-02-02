ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North wins swim conference title

BLUE SPRINGS — The Eagles claimed the conference championship Saturday, Feb. 4, making it back-to-back conference wins. Liberty North won the Suburban Conference Gold Division for swimming with 496 points, which was held on the campus of Blue Springs South. With 488 points, Blue Springs South came in second place out of the five teams that competed.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty swimming takes 2nd in conference

LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays put together another solid week of performances. This time was in one of the most important meets of the season. Liberty took second place in the Suburban Conference Silver Division, held in the Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. They scored 377 points as Park Hill South took the top spot with 548.5 points.
LIBERTY, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Saberhagen, Hansbrough highlight MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2023 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield Sunday. Tyler Hansbrough – Poplar Bluff High School/University of North Carolina. Sean Weatherspoon – University of Missouri Football. Mike McClure – Sports Broadcasting. Bob Kinloch – Central High School...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Yardbarker

Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools. “These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Injured in Clay County Crash This Morning

A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 this morning on I-435, near mile marker 50.2, as 24-year-old Mariah J. Trauernicht drove southbound. Troopers say Trauernicht lost control in front of another southbound vehicle...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points. KU is...
LAWRENCE, KS
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
LEXINGTON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday

Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida

Two siblings who went missing from Liberty in 2022 were found safe in Florida. The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycouriertribune.com

David Carl Winslow

David Carl Winslow, 86, of Liberty, passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2023. Services will be held Saturday February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, MO, with Father Mike Roach officiating. Family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Park Lawn Funeral Home in Liberty.
LIBERTY, MO
tourcounsel.com

New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

