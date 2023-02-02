Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Related
Valentine Concert at First Parish in Bedford Feb. 12
It’s an annual tradition, now in its 13th year. “True Love,” this year’s Valentine concert at First Parish in Bedford, will highlight mezzo-soprano Cynthia Mork, baritone Ben Sears, and pianist Brad Conner, together with special guests Heinrich Christensen and Robert Winkley performing works for four-hand piano. The...
An Obituary: Therese Regina Simmons
Teri Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 with family by her side at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA. where she volunteered for years. Born in 1943 in Albany New York to Charles and Helen Simmons, Teri attended Kenwood Academy and studied at the Katie Gibbs School in Miami and then went on to work as an Executive Assistant at ADP for many years.
Looking for a Visual Arts Class That Meets in Bedford?
Are you interested in taking a visual arts class but not sure which one is right for you? There are a number of local artists that offer an array of programs for adults and/or children right here in Bedford. Many of these opportunities are within the Bedford Cultural District which...
Cub Scout Annual Pinewood Derby Tradition Continues
Bedford Cub Scout Pack 194 held its annual Pinewood Derby race on Sunday, January 29. The event was hosted at and sponsored in part by the Bedford American Legion Post 221. Over 70 cars were entered in Bedford’s 2023 derby, including cars created by the scouts, and also by siblings and family members. Each car starts with a simple kit that contains a block of pine wood, nails, and plastic wheels. Scouts then complete car designs with the help of caregivers and leaders, including pack-led weekly wood shop build events during the month of January. All of the cars must be built and designed to meet stringent national derby specifications, including materials used, final size and weight, wheel alignment, axel visibility, and other design constraints.
Preservation Collaborative says Bacon-Williams-Christie House isn’t Historic
The report says although Bacon is a notable person of Bedford, the house itself is not historical. A leading historic preservation firm believes that with the proper design, the new Bedford Fire Station that will be built at 139 The Great Road will sufficiently fit into the locale without compromising the historic nature of the area.
Letter to the Editor: MLK Community Day Was a Big Success
Bedford Embraces Diversity’s community day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 was a powerful and gratifying statement of our town’s commitment to justice and equity. Government, military, educational, and business leaders made that clear with their active presence at the event. We were...
Bedford’s Fahad Alden Wins UMass Lowell MLK Service Award
To talk with Fahad Alden, you wonder how he accomplishes so much in a day!. His most recent “moment in the sun” came during UMass-Lowell’s MLK Celebration Week, when he was awarded the MLK community service award for his on-campus work as a Well-being leader. Fahad is one of several Well-being leaders, students who voluntarily serve to support their peers in their college life. He explained that he has an office in the School of Arts and Humanities and is there four or five hours a week, to talk with any student who may drop in to chat. “It’s not therapy,” he hastened to say, but the student leaders function as “life coach resources.” He finds this a gratifying way to spend his time and it was for this effort that he received the service award, “much to his surprise,” he said, as he is only in his second year at the college. The award reads:
An Obituary: Gregory Matthews
Gregory Matthews, of Bedford, MA, died on Jan. 9, 2023, after a long illness. Greg is survived by his wife, Beverley (Bond) Matthews; daughter, Allison Matthews, and her husband, Vinay Eapen; son, David Matthews, and his partner, Zoë Mackay. Greg was born on July 7, 1957, the only child...
Bedford Council on Aging Message for February 2023
February 2023 already, the 2nd month of 2023! I hope this letter finds you well and enjoying blue skies after a snowy day. Groundhog Day, on February 2, brings hopes for a special groundhog to emerge, to not see his shadow and bless us with an early spring. I love seeing the snowdrops peep out of the snow.
We’re gonna do the twist! BEST PTO holds ‘Hearts A Glow’ Dance on Feb. 11
Chubby Checker invited everyone to “twist again, like we did last summer. Twist again, like we did last year.”. While the time before the pandemic was a little more than a year ago, BEST/PTO is responding to a request from families and sending out an enthusiastic invitation to families of Lane School, Davis School, and Preschool students to participate in their “Hearts A Glow” dance on Feb. 11.
Superintendent’s Update: February 3
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for February 3, 2023, including Bitter Cold Temperatures, Budget Update, Black History Month, DEI Statement, Bedford Public Schools School and District ESSA Report Cards, Kindergarten Registration, Parents Diversity Council Upcoming Events, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, BEF Bash, CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, District Calendar, Congratulations to Selima Chan, Bedford Safe Campaign, BHS BSU Field Trip To Davis, New College and Career Readiness Platform at BHS, and Superintendent Finalists Announcement.
Town Meeting Survey for Bedford Residents
Submitted by Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager. Residents are invited to fill out a survey with feedback about their experiences with Town Meeting in Bedford. As the Select Board considers potential changes to how Town Meeting is conducted in Bedford, resident feedback is valued. This anonymous, unscientific...
An Obituary: William ‘Kevin’ O’Toole
Retired Bedford Fire Chief William “Kevin” O’Toole, of Waltham, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023 in his home. He was 70 years old. Kevin was predeceased by his beloved wife of more than 51 years, June “Nina” (Cericola) O’Toole, who died on Jan 4, 2023.
Four Finalists for Superintendent in Spotlight Next Week
There are four finalists for the position of Bedford superintendent of schools, and they’ll all be in the local spotlight at public forums and interviews Monday and Tuesday. The screening committee for the superintendent search on Friday afternoon announced the names of the candidates:. Dr. Portia Bonner, a former...
An Obituary: Betty E. Zaff
Betty E. Zaff, age 84 of Bedford, formerly of Maplewood, NJ, passed away on Jan. 28, 2023. Born Sept. 26,1938 in Newark, NJ, Betty graduated from West Orange High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Upsala College, where she met her future husband, Harold. Betty obtained...
Shooting Close to 60 Percent, Basketball Girls Cruise to Win
The lights never flickered in the Bedford High School gymnasium on Friday night. So “shoot the lights out” must be a metaphor. Because that’s what the Buccaneers did in their 66-54 triumph over the girls from Concord-Carlisle. The Bucs converted 27 of 46 attempts from the floor,...
Free New Winter Coats Available to the Bedford Community
As the temperatures are predicted to dip at the end of this week, staff at Bedford Youth and Family services are ready to offer free new winter coats, hats, and gloves to any member of the Bedford community who may need to keep warm. The winter coat distribution program began...
Select Board Endorses Easing Two-Family Dwelling Limits
The Bedford Select Board Monday unanimously voted to recommend that Town Meeting approve the proposed zoning bylaw amendments that would expand opportunities to build two-family dwellings. The article will be placed near the end of the March 27 Annual Town Meeting warrant, as the board and Town Manager Sarah Stanton...
Commissioners Accept Firehouse Site Report, But Some Question Context
No one on the Bedford Historic District Commission disagreed at Wednesday’s monthly meeting with architectural historian Ryan Hayward’s conclusion that the building targeted for demolition to make room for a fire station “lacks the integrity to rise to individual recognition.”. His 143-page report, prepared over the past...
Agency to Host Site Visit, Remote ‘Consultation’ on Hanscom Proposal
Two public meetings on the proposed massive development of hangar space at Hanscom Field have been scheduled for next Monday, Feb. 6. A walk-through is planned for the site off Hartwell Road at 3 p.m., and an online “consultation session” for 6:30 p.m., both organized by the office of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA).
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0