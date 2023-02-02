ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway

From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide

Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages

A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
Annual hockey event helps to support families of fallen officers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A hockey event raised money to support the families of fallen police officers. Cops for K.O.P.S., which is short for Keep our Pipers Silent, hit the ice at the Giant Center on Saturday. It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania Police Officers. families of fallen...
Upper Providence Police Specialist Now Certified

UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – After completing more than a year of training, Upper Providence Police Specialist Arielle Simmons has received her professional certification as an evidence specialist from the International Association for Property and Evidence, the township police department announced Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). The association’s certification attests to...

