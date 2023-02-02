Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
foxbangor.com
Officials advise evacuation over explosion concerns after train derailment in Ohio
Officials in northeastern Ohio are urging people who have not already evacuated the area to do so now after a train derailed in the state, leading to fears of a potential explosion. Residents were warned of "the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure" after a "drastic temperature change" was discovered...
Pa. woman who got drunk, fell off stool now suing bar | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
butlerradio.com
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
BizReport.com
How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide
Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
A drive down Route 33 is all it takes to see the littering problem on Pa.’s highways | Letter
Is it not time Pennsylvania cleans up its highways? For decades, trash has piled up along the roads along with the deteriorating roadways. I guess the big question to ask is why is it not addressed. Don’t tell me people take care of sections of the highway. Maintaining what has...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
abc27.com
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250...
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
mcknightshomecare.com
Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages
A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
abc27.com
Annual hockey event helps to support families of fallen officers
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A hockey event raised money to support the families of fallen police officers. Cops for K.O.P.S., which is short for Keep our Pipers Silent, hit the ice at the Giant Center on Saturday. It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania Police Officers. families of fallen...
sanatogapost.com
Upper Providence Police Specialist Now Certified
UPPER PROVIDENCE PA – After completing more than a year of training, Upper Providence Police Specialist Arielle Simmons has received her professional certification as an evidence specialist from the International Association for Property and Evidence, the township police department announced Friday (Feb. 3, 2023). The association’s certification attests to...
Comments / 0