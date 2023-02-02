Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Chicago mayoral candidate Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia proposes emergency tax relief plan
With strong name ID and deep ties with Chicago's progressive community, Garcia remains a top-tier candidate.
fox32chicago.com
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
americanmilitarynews.com
Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks
Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
Archbishop of Chicago voices concern over new ordinance
Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich has written Mayor Lori Lightfoot with concerns over rushing an ordinance that he says would hamper Catholic Charities' services in the community.
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Paul Vallas under fire for Democratic credentials as candidates tout dueling endorsements
Chicago mayoral candidates are touting dueling endorsements as Paul Vallas comes under fire for his Democratic credentials and past statements opposing abortion.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged
(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Alderman's campaign office vandalized: 'We're concerned this is political retribution'
The windows of Ald. Daniel La Spata’s re-election campaign office in Logan Square were smashed overnight, and the 1st Ward alderman’s camp suggested it’s politically motivated.
Chicago Mayoral candidates participating in open forum on South Side tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor will face off in an open forum, this time on the city's south side.Bethany Union Church will play host to the event, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.If you'd like to attend tickets are free - but you must register ahead of time.You can head online to illinois123go.com.
newsnationnow.com
Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study
(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
Paul Vallas gets Tribune endorsement for mayor, bigger target on his back
Challenger Paul Vallas’ campaign was celebrating the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune Friday. Meanwhile, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson garnered an endorsement from Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who was seen as an ally of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
thereporteronline.net
Toni Preckwinkle’s chief of staff uses equity fund to uplift Black, brown communities – Chicago Tribune
Lanetta Haynes Turner gets choked up when she talks about family. Turner, 45, the chief of staff for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, is emotional when recalling her childhood growing up in the Illinois foster care system. “My mother was the type that would disappear … so my grandmother,...
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
fox32chicago.com
Lemont Mayor John Egofske named to replace State Rep. Jim Durkin in 82nd District
BURR RIDGE, Illinois - Lemont Mayor John Egofske has been chosen to fill the Illinois 82nd District State Representative seat left open by Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin. In a statement in a press release, Egofske said he is looking forward to serving Illinois. "After 27 years in corporate...
South Side woman who was falsely arrested, assaulted by CPD settles with City
Julie Campos was working at a South Shore Family Dollar Store on East 79th Street when she was physically assaulted by Chicago Police Officer Eric Taylor. Campos has now settled with the City of Chicago for an undisclosed monetary sum.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8