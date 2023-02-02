ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson

CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
americanmilitarynews.com

Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks

Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged

(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
newsnationnow.com

Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study

(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

