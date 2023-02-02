A small fire on a United Airlines flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 737 returned to the California airport around 7:30 a.m. Pacific time after the flight's crew "reported a laptop on fire in the cabin," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The San Diego Fire Department told CBS News in a statement that the cause of the fire was an "external battery pack." United said in a statement that the battery pack "ignited," but it was not clear why the device caught...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO