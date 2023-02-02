ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Surf group for moms launches new chapter in Del Mar

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new chapter of a surf group for moms launched in Del Mar. The surf group is meant to help with the responsibility of watching the kids so moms can enjoy surfing, especially as a means to combat post-partum symptoms. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined...
DEL MAR, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Councilmember Whitburn introduces hands-on measure to combat homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) introduced likely the boldest and most hands-on plan to combat homelessness yet publicly considered amongst San Diego legislators. Whitburn’s plan would make sleeping on the sidewalk illegal, and give police the right to site individuals with misdemeanors...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Denver

4 people taken to hospital after fire forces United flight to return to San Diego

A small fire on a United Airlines flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 737 returned to the California airport around 7:30 a.m. Pacific time after the flight's crew "reported a laptop on fire in the cabin," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The San Diego Fire Department told CBS News in a statement that the cause of the fire was an "external battery pack." United said in a statement that the battery pack "ignited," but it was not clear why the device caught...
SAN DIEGO, CA

