El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
Surf group for moms launches new chapter in Del Mar
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new chapter of a surf group for moms launched in Del Mar. The surf group is meant to help with the responsibility of watching the kids so moms can enjoy surfing, especially as a means to combat post-partum symptoms. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined...
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
Pilot program offers rental relief for San Diegans
A new pilot program has been launched to provide some qualifying San Diegans with a rental subsidy, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Wednesday.
Councilmember Whitburn introduces hands-on measure to combat homelessness
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) introduced likely the boldest and most hands-on plan to combat homelessness yet publicly considered amongst San Diego legislators. Whitburn’s plan would make sleeping on the sidewalk illegal, and give police the right to site individuals with misdemeanors...
Encinitas makes Forbes Advisor magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” list
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of Encinitas was the only place in California listed in Forbes Advisor magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” list for 2023. The list includes dozens of other tourist destinations across the globe, including locations in Spain and France. Encinitas is described...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher officially announces CA State Senate District 39 run
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The rumors are true. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has officially announced his run for California State Senate, District 39. Fletcher’s office sent the following press release and video announcing his campaign for State Senate:. Democratic San Diego County Supervisor and United States...
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
Councilmember Whitburn proposes more shelters and campsites for homeless in empty parking lots
Skateboarder dies after collision with trolley in Mission Hills
A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
4 people taken to hospital after fire forces United flight to return to San Diego
A small fire on a United Airlines flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey forced the plane to return to San Diego International Airport shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 737 returned to the California airport around 7:30 a.m. Pacific time after the flight's crew "reported a laptop on fire in the cabin," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The San Diego Fire Department told CBS News in a statement that the cause of the fire was an "external battery pack." United said in a statement that the battery pack "ignited," but it was not clear why the device caught...
2 people shot in National City
Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, according to authorities.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Border Patrol, SD Lifeguards, Coast Guard Rescue Migrants Stranded Off Sunset Cliffs
Crews rescued three migrants near Ocean Beach early Saturday, hours after they were first reported in distress. Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, San Diego lifeguards were called to the cliffside near New Break Beach south of Sunset Cliffs Natural Park after the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard found the migrants, according to OnScene.TV.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
