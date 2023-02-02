Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend
MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
montanarightnow.com
Help Me Ben: Is Missoula’s Reserve Street Bridge too dark?
Missoula, Mont. – There are close to 5,000 bridges in the state of Montana. From Libby to Scobey, Cutbank to West Yellowstone, bridges span every corner of this state. And from the 5,000 bridges, tonight’s Help Me Ben will be about one bridge in particular. It’s a bridge that, on the surface, might seem unsafe. But when you dig into the numbers, they illuminate the right answer, and could provide the comfort needed for one Montana city to see through the dark.
Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?
The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
Man fatally shot during attempted Missoula home invasion
A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has passed away.
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
Man taken to Missoula hospital with gunshot wound
Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett says officers responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
CBC News
Western Hospital ER will be closed Saturday due to lack of staff
Western Hospital's emergency department in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Saturday due to a temporary lack of staffing. The emergency department will open Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Health P.E.I. Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:. Experiencing discomfort or tightness in...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
In-person inmate visits returning to Missoula jail
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has announced in-person visitation is returning to the Missoula jail after being stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missoula Crime Report: Highest Amount of Cases So Far This Year
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 28 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine more than last week and nearly double their weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, nine of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “In one,...
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
