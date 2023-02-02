Missoula, Mont. – There are close to 5,000 bridges in the state of Montana. From Libby to Scobey, Cutbank to West Yellowstone, bridges span every corner of this state. And from the 5,000 bridges, tonight’s Help Me Ben will be about one bridge in particular. It’s a bridge that, on the surface, might seem unsafe. But when you dig into the numbers, they illuminate the right answer, and could provide the comfort needed for one Montana city to see through the dark.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO