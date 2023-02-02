ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment

BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New York state trooper allegedly issued dozens of fake traffic tickets

A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022. Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy