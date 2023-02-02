Read full article on original website
Related
25 Out Of 115 Arrests In Smith County Last Week Were Felony Arrests
Last week nearly half of East Texas was dealing with freezing rain and a wintry mix while the other half was enduring a persistent cold rain. During this wild winter-like weather crime was still taking place on the streets, in businesses and in neighborhoods throughout Smith County, Texas. I'm sure...
Officials: 2 men stopped for traffic violation, arrested for narcotics in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for narcotics in their car Monday. According to officials, patrol deputies stopped a Honda Accord for speeding through a school zone on Atkinson Drive. The driver was identified as Norris Sanford and the passenger as Porter Gipson.
WFAA
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
myfoxzone.com
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
Tyler man convicted of crashing through 2 metal fences, impaling passenger to death
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was found guilty Friday of driving while drunk, crashing into a fence that impaled one of his friends in the car to death and then fleeing the scene in January 2021. In the 114th District Court, jurors found Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, guilty...
Tyler police investigating shooting after 1 person found dead
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Tyler left one person dead Monday afternoon. A person was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The deceased's name is being withheld at...
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
messenger-news.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help in Stolen Truck
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a truck stolen recently from a local business. The sheriff’s office released the following statement:. “This vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-350, white in color, with Texas registration of MPJ6617, was reported...
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
KLTV
Report: Truck driver failed to yield right of way in crash that killed 2 SFA students
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - A TxDOT crash report gives more detail on the Corrigan crash that killed SFA students Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring. On Jan. 20 at about 1:32 p.m., the two students were traveling on US Highway 59 in a Nissan Versa when a Freightliner turned onto the highway in front of them from an intersecting road, according to the report.
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
KLTV
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
KLTV
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Leroy Hammond who has seen increased traffic on his street due to the High Street bridge in Longview being shut down for repairs. Jeff Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage. Lufkin City Council considers...
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
KLTV
FAA preparing to investigate Gregg County plane crash
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A plane that crashed near the Gladewater Municipal Airport is now being monitored by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane crashed into a pond just east of the airport. Four people were in the plane when it went down, but DPS tells us they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. DPS will turn the site over to the FAA when they arrive.
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0