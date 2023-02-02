ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

CBS19

Tyler police investigating shooting after 1 person found dead

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are investigating after a shooting in Tyler left one person dead Monday afternoon. A person was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The deceased's name is being withheld at...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
messenger-news.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help in Stolen Truck

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a truck stolen recently from a local business. The sheriff’s office released the following statement:. “This vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-350, white in color, with Texas registration of MPJ6617, was reported...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla

February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KLTV

Death penalty still on table for Athens man

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Leroy Hammond who has seen increased traffic on his street due to the High Street bridge in Longview being shut down for repairs. Jeff Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage. Lufkin City Council considers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

FAA preparing to investigate Gregg County plane crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A plane that crashed near the Gladewater Municipal Airport is now being monitored by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane crashed into a pond just east of the airport. Four people were in the plane when it went down, but DPS tells us they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. DPS will turn the site over to the FAA when they arrive.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

