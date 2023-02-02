Read full article on original website
Karen “Gail” Schuckenbrock, 72, Ste. Genevieve County
Karen “Gail” Schuckenbrock, 72, of Ste. Genevieve County died Feb. 5, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Schuckenbrock was a retired registered nurse who cared for patients of all ages; newborns being her favorite. She was active in Job’s Daughters, was a member of the VFW Post 3777 Auxiliary and was a leader for Girl Scouts of America. She enjoyed traveling to the beach, gardening, caring for animals of all kinds and most of all, spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, fun personality, and her laughter. Born Nov. 2, 1950, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Mary (Schrum) and Donald Page of Festus.
Earline V. (Reifsteck) Hancock, 94, Arnold
Earline V. (Reifsteck) Hancock, 94, of Arnold died Feb. 4, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Hancock was a secretary with Bohn & Dawson. Born Aug. 7, 1928, in Eminence, she was the daughter of the late Everet and Mabel (Sconce) Reifsteck. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Hancock.
Joseph Delbert “Joe” Kassen, 79, Festus
Joseph Delbert “Joe” Kassen, 79, of Festus died Feb. 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Kassen served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in radio relay. He was a retired contract instrument engineer and field representative for companies including Bailey Controls, Bristol Instruments and Emerson Electronics. He was a member of VFW Post 3777 and American Legion Post 253. Born June 17, 1943, in Pevely, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Wegeng) and John Martin Kassen.
Mary Alene (Jackson) McKinnon, 89, Dittmer
Mary Alene (Jackson) McKinnon, 89, of Dittmer died Jan. 29, 2023, in Dittmer. She fostered many children and donated to many charities. She was involved with the Affton Elks Lodge, Amvets, Lions Club and many other organizations. She enjoyed playing bingo, crafting and collecting movies. She will be remembered for her loving nature and her willingness to help others. Born Feb. 22, 1933, in Caruthersville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Hazel Rae (Norman) Jackson.
Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington
An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
Barbara Ann Ott, 79, Arnold
Barbara Ann Ott, 79, of Arnold died Jan. 29, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Ott was a lifelong resident of Arnold and is remembered fondly by her family and friends. Born Aug. 4, 1943, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Jane (Monika) Spies and John Richard Ray.
Geraldine “Gerry” (Branson) Hoffman, 68, Dittmer
Geraldine “Gerry” ( Branson) Hoffman, 68, of Dittmer died Feb. 4, 2023. Mrs. Hoffman loved to cook and enjoyed making lots of food for family gatherings and hosting theme parties and game nights with family and friends. She was outspoken, had a passion for traveling and loved camping with her husband. Born Oct. 10, 1954, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Brooks) Branson.
Dixie Lee Henneman, 86, Crystal City
Dixie Lee Henneman, 86, of Crystal City died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Care. Mrs. Henneman worked briefly for White Rodgers and was a member of the former Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum. She enjoyed collecting antiques and vintage holiday decorations, crocheting, reading, bird watching and spending time with family. Born Dec. 8, 1936, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Edna (Walster) Gouskos. She was preceded in death by her husband: Eugene Henneman, who died in 2004.
Patricia Ann Pope, 79, De Soto, formerly of Union
Patricia Ann Pope, 79, of De Soto, formerly of Union, died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Astoria, Ore., the daughter of the late Barbara C. (Flaton) and Harry John Gastreich. She is survived by a son: Mark Gastreich...
Hillsboro R-3 to sell old admin building
The Hillsboro R-3 School District is selling its old administration building at 5 Ridgewood Drive. District officials moved their administrative offices out of that building and into the new Administrative Office and Learning Center Annex, 100 Leon Hall Parkway, in early January. Then on Jan. 26, the Hillsboro R-3 Board...
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
Mary L. Nyga, 88, Arnold
Mary L. Nyga, 88, of Arnold died Feb. 5, 2023. Mrs. Nyga enjoyed playing bingo. She was born Jan. 26, 1935, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Sloan) Arnett. She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Nyga. She is survived by...
Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
John Edward Lenhardt, 64, High Ridge
John Edward Lenhardt, 64, of High Ridge died Feb. 2, 2023, in Fenton. Mr. Lenhardt worked for the Laborers Union Local 42 and the General Electric lamp plant, from which he retired after 20 years. After retirement he joined the Teamsters and worked for Schnucks for more than 14 years. He was a skilled mechanic and woodworker and is remembered as a family man and a hard worker. One of his biggest passions was his farm, his fondest memory of which was walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding held there. His other hobbies included crappie fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife. Born Jan. 19, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late LeRoy John and Thelma (Carlton) Lenhardt and his birth mother: Rita Ann Poeschel.
Athlete of the Week: Drake Jenkins, Seckman wrestling
The Jaguars hosted the Cody Greene Memorial Tournament on Saturday and won with 285.5 points. Jenkins, a junior two-time Class 4 state qualifier (126, 152 pounds), won the 150-pound weight class at the tournament and improved to 33-9 this season. After earning wins by fall and technical fall, Jenkins handed Jefferson City senior Joseph Kuster (24-1) his first loss of the season with an 8-4 decision in the final.
De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside
A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft
An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
High Ridge home damaged by fire
A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
Crystal City Council rezones lot for potential new St. Pius X ballfield
The Crystal City Council has approved a rezoning request for a piece of property neighboring the St. Pius X High School campus, where a ballfield is planned. Council members voted 6-0 Jan. 23 to rezone the 3.63-acre plot from C-2 commercial to M-1 light industrial. St. Pius officials requested the...
