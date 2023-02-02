John Edward Lenhardt, 64, of High Ridge died Feb. 2, 2023, in Fenton. Mr. Lenhardt worked for the Laborers Union Local 42 and the General Electric lamp plant, from which he retired after 20 years. After retirement he joined the Teamsters and worked for Schnucks for more than 14 years. He was a skilled mechanic and woodworker and is remembered as a family man and a hard worker. One of his biggest passions was his farm, his fondest memory of which was walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding held there. His other hobbies included crappie fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife. Born Jan. 19, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late LeRoy John and Thelma (Carlton) Lenhardt and his birth mother: Rita Ann Poeschel.

