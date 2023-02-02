RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Investing and engaging with communities, is what the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program is designed for. For six years the community foundation will distribute $1.2 million to nonprofits in South Dakota. With the money, these organizations develop, test, and spread ideas that make our state better.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO