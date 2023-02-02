Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
2urbangirls.com
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
2urbangirls.com
Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30...
foxla.com
Driver charged with murder after striking, stabbing OC doctor on bicycle in Dana Point
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of an Orange County doctor who officials say was struck by a vehicle then stabbed while on his bike in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal...
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for bringing gun to kid’s soccer tournament
LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
orangecountytribune.com
Two are killed, one hurt in crash
Two persons were killed and another injured in a four-car crash Monday afternoon in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident took place after 12:50 p.m, in the 14500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police that an “older type minivan” was speeding...
foxla.com
Elderly driver dies after crashing car into parked cars, tree in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - An elderly woman was killed Saturday in after she hit multiple cars in a Long Beach parking lot then crashed her car into a tree, according to officials. Two others were also injured. The crash happened on Saturday just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Long...
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
SoCal man accused of hitting ER doctor with his car, then fatally stabbing him
DANA POINT, Calif. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly hit a bicyclist with his car, then stabbed him to death following the collision. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3:02 p.m., deputies were called to Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point after receiving a call about a collision and assault. They located 58-year-old Michael John Mammone in the street suffering from "severe injuries." He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach sees uptick in commercial burglaries
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police promised Saturday that more officers will be available over the weekend to try to prevent a string of commercial burglaries that have plagued the business community. “In response to recent commercial burglaries, we have additional resources working this weekend to investigate all...
2urbangirls.com
LA Assemblyman to protest police killing of double amputee in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A march is planned for today at 1:30 p.m. to protest the Huntington Park police department’s killing of a double amputee on Jan. 26. Anthony Lowe was suspected of stabbing someone when he was encountered by officers with the Huntington Park police department. Lowe,...
Comments / 5