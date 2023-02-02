ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 dead after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for bringing gun to kid’s soccer tournament

LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two are killed, one hurt in crash

Two persons were killed and another injured in a four-car crash Monday afternoon in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident took place after 12:50 p.m, in the 14500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police that an “older type minivan” was speeding...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
PALMDALE, CA
truecrimedaily

SoCal man accused of hitting ER doctor with his car, then fatally stabbing him

DANA POINT, Calif. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly hit a bicyclist with his car, then stabbed him to death following the collision. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3:02 p.m., deputies were called to Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point after receiving a call about a collision and assault. They located 58-year-old Michael John Mammone in the street suffering from "severe injuries." He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
DANA POINT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach sees uptick in commercial burglaries

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police promised Saturday that more officers will be available over the weekend to try to prevent a string of commercial burglaries that have plagued the business community. “In response to recent commercial burglaries, we have additional resources working this weekend to investigate all...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy