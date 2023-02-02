Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
DATCP’s Top Ten Consumer Complaints of 2022
MADISON, Wis. – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
wtaq.com
Nomination Period Open for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin Election
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31,...
wtaq.com
WSA sets 2023 agenda, elects new president
WISCONSIN DELLS – The Wisconsin Soybean Association (WSA) Board of Directors elected new leadership, set its 2023 vision, announced the winners of its Soybean Yield Contest and honored past directors during the organization’s Annual Meeting Thursday as part of the annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo at Kalahari Resort. The...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Sees Largest Number of Reported TSS Cases in Over 10 Years
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — State health officials are concerned as they’re seeing the largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. Since July 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received five reports of TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage females. No deaths have been reported.
wtaq.com
Vernon County Herd Depopulated Following CWD Detection
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm...
wtaq.com
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
wtaq.com
It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year To Spear A Sturgeon
LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With more than 13,000 people getting ready to hit the ice, sturgeon spearing season on the Lake Winnebago System is ready to go. “The season kicks off on Saturday, and so many people are excited. I’m starting to see people getting their shacks ready, Everyone’s got sturgeon fever,” said Margaret Stadig, DNR Sturgeon Biologist.
Comments / 0