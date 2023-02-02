ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
9NEWS

Why Xcel's million-dollar donation doesn't add up

DENVER — Xcel and other energy companies are feeling that heat. Customers are complaining about energy bills three and four times what they were this time last year, while Xcel made $1.7 billion in profit in 2022. Perhaps that's why a coalition of energy companies - Xcel, Black Hills,...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
lamarledger.com

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits

Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
Fort Morgan Times

Polis: Utilities must protect consumers from natural gas prices

International conflict, extreme weather, and other external factors are driving higher home heating costs for Coloradans during our coldest winter months. Through no fault of our own, we Coloradans are seeing our monthly bills increase, meaning hundreds of dollars more each month to keep our houses warm. This is on top of the other inflation-related costs Coloradans are struggling with.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
kiowacountypress.net

Opinion: Polis Turns His Back on Colorado Agriculture

Last month, Governor Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn't help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
