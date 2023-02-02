Read full article on original website
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
