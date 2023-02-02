FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

