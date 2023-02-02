Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Related
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
Upton Dispatcher Sworn In As New Framingham Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including one with experience as a dispatcher in the Town of Upton. Officer Jared Vitale was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2. Afterwards his girlfriend Mallory Daoust pinned his badge on his uniform.
Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
MacLeod Joins Framingham Police Force
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham added five new police officers to the department on Thursday, February 2, in a ceremony at the Memorial Building. One of the five new officers was Connor MacLeod, who joins the Framingham Police Department after six years working for the TJX Companies. He...
PHOTOS: School Resource Officer McGrath Awarded #1 Badge in Framingham Police Department
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Officer Kathy McGrath was awarded badge #1 by the Framingham Police Department in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building yesterday, February 2. McGrath has worked for the Framingham Police Department for 36 years, with 23 of those years as a School Resource...
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.
Police investigating fatal car crash next to Hingham Shipyard
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Hingham Shipyard Sunday afternoon.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
UPDATED: MetroWest Drug Task Force Busts Illegal Psilocybin Mushroom Manufacturing in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Drug Task Force busted an illegally manufacturing and distributing mushrooms in the City of Framingham. The Task force investigated “the illegal growing and distributing of Psilocybin mushrooms in the City of Framingham,” said Police on socila media this morning, February 4. “The Task...
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Framingham Extinguish 3:50 a.m. Chimney Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department extinguished a fire on Millwood Circle early Sunday morning. Framingham received an alarm for 30 Millwood Circle for a possible chimney fire at 3:50 a.m. today, February 5. It was third fire for the department since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Framingham Engine 5, Engine...
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Speeding, With Cracked Windshield, and Suspended License
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man yesterday morning on multiple motor vehicle violation, including operating a vehicle on a suspended license. Police arrested at 10:36 a.m. on February 1, Adilson Barbosa, 44, of 46 Fountain Street of Ashland. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on...
Jacqueline Anne Dubee, 78, Teacher & past President of Weston Education Association
NATICK – Jacqueline Anne “Jackie” Dubee, 78, passed away on February 1, 2023. Devoted partner of many years to Timothy J. “Tim” Burns. Loving daughter of the late Jack & Betty (Caples) Dubee. Dear sister of James A. “Jim” Dubee and his wife Carole Dubee both of Denver Colorado. Caring aunt of Erin Dubee & Megan Dubee both of Denver Colorado.
Ashland Fire Department Participates in Canine Training
ASHLAND – Members of the Ashland Fire Department attended the live canine training required for the implementation of Nero’s Law yesterday, February 3. Following the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and the subsequent injuries suffered by his K9 partner Nero, Nero’s Law enables first responders to provide aid and transportation to injured police dogs. Nero survived.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 1