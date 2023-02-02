ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Upton Dispatcher Sworn In As New Framingham Police Officer

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including one with experience as a dispatcher in the Town of Upton. Officer Jared Vitale was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2. Afterwards his girlfriend Mallory Daoust pinned his badge on his uniform.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Lt. Keith Retires After 20+ Years

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Lt. Martin Keith has retired, announced the department today. Lt. Keith worked with the Shrewsbury Police Department before joining the Framingham Police in 1998. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2008 and to Lieutenant in 2017, and served with the Framingham Police Department for more...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Promote Eliardi To Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department promoted Christopher K. Eliadi to lieutenant this morning, February 2, in a ceremony at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. His wife Tina pinned his badge on him during the ceremony. In the audience were their three daughters – Lily, Brooke and Summer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Swears in New Female Police Officer

FRAMINGHAM – Five new police officers joined the Framingham Police department, including one new female police officer. Officer Morgan Whiton was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Lisa Ferguson in a ceremony yesterday, February 2, at the Memorial Building. Officer Whiton comes to the Framingham Police Department...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MacLeod Joins Framingham Police Force

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham added five new police officers to the department on Thursday, February 2, in a ceremony at the Memorial Building. One of the five new officers was Connor MacLeod, who joins the Framingham Police Department after six years working for the TJX Companies. He...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
MARSHFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguish 3:50 a.m. Chimney Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department extinguished a fire on Millwood Circle early Sunday morning. Framingham received an alarm for 30 Millwood Circle for a possible chimney fire at 3:50 a.m. today, February 5. It was third fire for the department since 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Framingham Engine 5, Engine...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Fire Department Participates in Canine Training

ASHLAND – Members of the Ashland Fire Department attended the live canine training required for the implementation of Nero’s Law yesterday, February 3. Following the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and the subsequent injuries suffered by his K9 partner Nero, Nero’s Law enables first responders to provide aid and transportation to injured police dogs. Nero survived.
ASHLAND, MA
