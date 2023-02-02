Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities seek public’s help finding man missing in Bellflower area
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 34-year-old man who frequents the Bellflower area and hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 16. Frederick Duane Stafford II is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray jacket and blue jeans.
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying driver in fatal Van Nuys hit-and-run
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that left a man dead in Van Nuys Friday. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, LAPD said in a news release. A...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
foxla.com
Anthony Lowe: Huntington Park PD to release more video in fatal shooting of double-amputee
More video was expected to be released Monday from an incident where officers shot and killed a double-amputee. They said he was wanted in connection to a stabbing that was considered attempted murder.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
2urbangirls.com
Police release video of fatal shooting of double amputee
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used...
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help to Find Man Missing From Wildomar in Riverside County
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing after going for a hike in Wildomar. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to the 21000 block of Grand Avenue on Friday to a report of a lost hiker.
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
onscene.tv
3 Killed After Fleeing Suspects Crash Into Innocent Victims | South Gate
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 2:10 a.m. LOCATION: State St / Tweedy Blvd CITY: South Gate DETAILS: Three were killed in a horrific crash following a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two catalytic converter thieves. The pursuit is believed to have been terminated due to the dangerous driving, however, the suspects kept driving recklessly although there were no police actively pursuing. Two innocent victims and one of the thieves were killed. An engine with a wheel still attached was also seen in the road. South Gate PD is being assisted by LASD for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
foxla.com
Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Family of double amputee killed by Huntington Park police marches for justice
The family of a double amputee who was fatally shot by Huntington Park police held a march Sunday to demand justice and hold officers accountable.
LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit
Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
2-month-old girl reported missing after last being seen in La Puente
Sayvee is with her parents, Breanna Torres and Oscar Morales, who are concealing the baby and their whereabouts, according to the sheriff's department.
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
Chase suspect loses control of car on 405 Fwy, attempts to carjack truck before tackled by officers
A chase involving a possible murder suspect ended after the driver lost control of the car on the 405 Freeway, then tried carjacking a truck.
