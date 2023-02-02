ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

HeySoCal

Authorities seek public’s help finding man missing in Bellflower area

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 34-year-old man who frequents the Bellflower area and hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 16. Frederick Duane Stafford II is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray jacket and blue jeans.
BELLFLOWER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police release video of fatal shooting of double amputee

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA
onscene.tv

3 Killed After Fleeing Suspects Crash Into Innocent Victims | South Gate

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 2/5/23 2:10 a.m. LOCATION: State St / Tweedy Blvd CITY: South Gate DETAILS: Three were killed in a horrific crash following a police pursuit. Police were in pursuit of two catalytic converter thieves. The pursuit is believed to have been terminated due to the dangerous driving, however, the suspects kept driving recklessly although there were no police actively pursuing. Two innocent victims and one of the thieves were killed. An engine with a wheel still attached was also seen in the road. South Gate PD is being assisted by LASD for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SOUTH GATE, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit

Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

