Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley. Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps are underway for a project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at several intersections in West Ashley. Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road. Sunshine...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Former Eataly executive chef to open Charleston restaurant

Charleston will soon be home to a new sandwich shop thanks to Chef Michael Toscano who is, once again, investing in Charleston with a new eatery. Da Toscano Porchetta Shop is slated to open in the spring at 109 President St. The acclaimed chef started his career in New York...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First

FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on the James Island Connector Sunday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department said three cars were involved in a collision around 8:30 p.m., which caused all lanes to be blocked heading into James Island. One lane of traffic opened around 8:46 p.m. People are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Bon Banh Mi Opening Third Location on Tuesday

Charleston-based restaurant Bon Banh Mi will open the doors of its third location on Tuesday at 11 am. The new restaurant can be found at 1100 Oakland Market Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. This location will feature the same menu favorites that can be f0und at the other two restaurants –...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Lanes reopen after crash on I-26 at I-526 merge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two eastbound lanes of I-26 have reopened after an early-morning crash at the merge with I-526. It was reported at 6:15 a.m. at the merge with I-526 eastbound. A viewer photo showed three vehicles, two pickup trucks and a sedan, in the far right lane of the interstate.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner names new police chief

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Moncks Corner says the man who has led the town’s police department since early January will become its permanent chief. Capt. Steve Young, who served as interim police chief for six months in 2022, will officially assume the role with more than 28 years of experience later this month.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

