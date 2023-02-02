ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA
KTLA

2 dead after wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash in Westminster

Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in Westminster on Monday, authorities said. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision.  “Witnesses on the scene reported […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A woman was found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at about 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two are killed, one hurt in crash

Two persons were killed and another injured in a four-car crash Monday afternoon in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident took place after 12:50 p.m, in the 14500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police that an “older type minivan” was speeding...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside

Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for bringing gun to kid’s soccer tournament

LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
LOS ANGELES, CA

