FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
newsantaana.com
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
2 dead after wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash in Westminster
Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in Westminster on Monday, authorities said. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision. “Witnesses on the scene reported […]
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police investigating two shootings within hours of each other
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
2urbangirls.com
orangecountytribune.com
Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside
Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
California teen arrested after violent puppy-snatching; pet returned to owner
Police in Bell Gardens, California, have arrested a teen girl suspected of stealing a one-month-old Maltipoo puppy during a violent robbery in broad daylight last week.
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for bringing gun to kid’s soccer tournament
LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly woman killed in vehicle crash in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30...
2urbangirls.com
Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
KTLA.com
