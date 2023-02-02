Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Detroit News
Lions find Duce Staley replacement, hiring Scottie Montgomery as RB coach
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions moved quickly to find a replacement for Duce Staley. The team is hiring former Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery to fill the void on the team's coaching staff, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The news was first reported by...
Detroit News
Demetrius Calip, member of Michigan basketball's 1989 national title team, dies at 53
Demetrius Calip, a member of the Michigan men’s basketball team that won the national title in 1989, has died, according to his son, Demetrius Calip II. He was 53. Calip II shared the news on social media early Monday morning. “Dad. 2/5/23. Love you forever,” Calip II wrote in...
Detroit News
'Dead man' rushing: Lions' Houston follows footsteps, emulates sack king 'Bubba' Baker
Allen Park — It was the week following his debut, after James Houston had introduced himself to the world with two sacks in five snaps during the Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game. With that kind of production, the team wasted little time loosening the grip on the figurative...
Detroit News
Will Johnson gives Michigan defense a reliable piece to build upon
Once Michigan cornerback Will Johnson got his first interception in a college game, it was almost as though the pressure of achieving that goal relaxed him and allowed him to play freely the rest of the season. Johnson, the five-star from Grosse Pointe South, earned five starts last fall as...
Detroit News
State, federal agents investigating whether school threats across Michigan were coordinated
Okemos — Law enforcement teams across Michigan including federal agents were deployed Tuesday morning to multiple schools after false threats known as "swatting" were made to school buildings, causing students to either be evacuated or sent into lockdown mode. Michigan State Police reported that K-12 schools in Detroit, Jackson,...
Detroit News
Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with Pistons: 'I love it here'
Detroit — Technically speaking, Saddiq Bey already has been traded once in his young NBA career. That’s how he ended up here, in fact, on the ground floor of Troy Weaver’s “restoration” effort in Detroit back in November 2020. Bey joined the Pistons as one of the final pieces of that byzantine, three-team trade that sent his draft rights from Brooklyn to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers, Bruce Brown to the Nets, and a bunch of future second-round picks scattered into the wind.
Detroit News
Pistons rookies Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey react to Rising Stars nods
Detroit — The Pistons' rookie duo of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren can check another milestone off their list of NBA accomplishments. Detroit's first-year sensations are heading to Salt Lake City during All-Star Weekend to represent the franchise in the 2023 Rising Stars games, the annual showcase of the league's best talent of first- and second-year players.
Detroit News
Mark Appel, former 2013 No. 1 overall pick, to speak at Grosse Pointe fundraiser
Mark Appel, now a Phillies pitcher who 10 years ago was the first-overall pick in the MLB Draft, will be the featured speaker at Young Life Grosse Pointe’s annual fund-raiser, 6 p.m., Wednesday at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club. Appel was drafted by the Tigers in 2009, but instead enrolled...
Detroit News
Michigan 2013 rewind: The roster was more than just the six NBA stars
This is the second in a series of stories marking the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Michigan men’s basketball team that reached the national championship game, by The Detroit News’ Rod Beard, who was the beat writer from 2010-15. Throughout the remainder of the season, I’ll reminisce about several of the significant games and memories from that team, with perspective from some of the players and coaches.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school boys swimming notebook: Birmingham Groves fixed on title hopes
There’s a lot of history with the boys swimming program at Birmingham Groves. It’s a program that has a lot of banners showcasing the championships it has won over the years. Now with championship season rapidly approaching once again, this year’s team is looking to continue that winning...
Detroit News
Red Wings banking on health and depth for second half, as break concludes
Detroit — The Red Wings were back on the ice Sunday — many of them returning from warm-weather destinations — and were ready for the rest of the regular season. The eight-day All-Star break — captain Dylan Larkin had a league-mandated off-day Sunday after taking part in the All-Star game and festivities over the weekend — got the Wings rested and ready for what they hope is a push to make the playoffs.
Detroit News
MSU neuroscience department is buzzing about annual Brain Bee
Michigan State University’s 11th annual Brain Bee is Saturday and it's something to think about. The competition, which returns for the first time since the pandemic began, tests students’ knowledge of the human brain and consists of three rounds. It is free and registration remains open to any Michigan high school student between the ages of 14-18.
Comments / 0