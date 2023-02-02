ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Will Johnson gives Michigan defense a reliable piece to build upon

Once Michigan cornerback Will Johnson got his first interception in a college game, it was almost as though the pressure of achieving that goal relaxed him and allowed him to play freely the rest of the season. Johnson, the five-star from Grosse Pointe South, earned five starts last fall as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with Pistons: 'I love it here'

Detroit — Technically speaking, Saddiq Bey already has been traded once in his young NBA career. That’s how he ended up here, in fact, on the ground floor of Troy Weaver’s “restoration” effort in Detroit back in November 2020. Bey joined the Pistons as one of the final pieces of that byzantine, three-team trade that sent his draft rights from Brooklyn to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers, Bruce Brown to the Nets, and a bunch of future second-round picks scattered into the wind.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons rookies Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey react to Rising Stars nods

Detroit — The Pistons' rookie duo of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren can check another milestone off their list of NBA accomplishments. Detroit's first-year sensations are heading to Salt Lake City during All-Star Weekend to represent the franchise in the 2023 Rising Stars games, the annual showcase of the league's best talent of first- and second-year players.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan 2013 rewind: The roster was more than just the six NBA stars

This is the second in a series of stories marking the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Michigan men’s basketball team that reached the national championship game, by The Detroit News’ Rod Beard, who was the beat writer from 2010-15. Throughout the remainder of the season, I’ll reminisce about several of the significant games and memories from that team, with perspective from some of the players and coaches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings banking on health and depth for second half, as break concludes

Detroit — The Red Wings were back on the ice Sunday — many of them returning from warm-weather destinations — and were ready for the rest of the regular season. The eight-day All-Star break — captain Dylan Larkin had a league-mandated off-day Sunday after taking part in the All-Star game and festivities over the weekend — got the Wings rested and ready for what they hope is a push to make the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSU neuroscience department is buzzing about annual Brain Bee

Michigan State University’s 11th annual Brain Bee is Saturday and it's something to think about. The competition, which returns for the first time since the pandemic began, tests students’ knowledge of the human brain and consists of three rounds. It is free and registration remains open to any Michigan high school student between the ages of 14-18.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy