ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Venboo heads to market(s), hoping to make local vendors the next Crumbl Cookies with its event booking tech

By Matthew Gwin
Startland News
Startland News
 4 days ago

T he Venboo app — which connects individual vendors and event organizers on a single platform — will soon gain a dashboard that allows all parties to connect more seamlessly, detailed Juaquan Herron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1PJt_0kahLzi200

The dashboard is expected to further streamline the user’s booking experience of Venboo , which lets vendors set criteria for events that match their products, receive notifications about them, and reserve their spot all within the app, said Herron, co-founder of the startup.

“The dashboard would now put the control into the vendors’ and [event] directors’ hands,” Herron said. “It’s similar to if you were to create an event on Eventbrite or Facebook. You’re now able to go into Venboo, create your event, and set your prices, and it completely cuts out the middleman.”

To marry the dashboard with the app, Herron teased a coming pre-seed round in which Venboo will seek at least $200,000 in funding.

Plans for a raise come on the heels of an agreement with the Raytown Farmers Market that will make Venboo the booking provider for market vendors, Herron announced.

“We’re ready to see where that goes,” he said. “Hopefully that will open up doors to some of the big dogs like Brookside, City Market, Johnson County, and Shawnee Days, so then we can start branching out to some other cities.”

Venboo also landed its first cannabis event, Herron said, which will be the 2023 MoKansas CannaTech Expo , scheduled for this October.

The company also is targeting car shows this summer, as well as restaurant weeks, Herron added, all part of a diversified approach to build out the platform.

“We’ve really been putting in the work,” Herron said. “We’re keeping our heads down, but most importantly, we’re staying our authentic selves. “We knew from the beginning that this is what we wanted to do to help people, and it’s going the way it needs to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380Hi3_0kahLzi200

Juaquan Herron and Rodney McDuffie, Venboo, in 2021

Drawn to turning the tables

Alongside his business partner Rodney McDuffie, Herron founded Venboo in 2020 — later one Startland News’ Kansas City Startups to Watch in 2022 — after years of struggling to find a more efficient process to discover and book events in his work as a comic book creator.

RELATED: KC-created comic’s evolution in motion as ‘Scarlet Knight’ quests toward animated streaming series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrWaj_0kahLzi200

Juaquan Herron Rodney McDuffie, Venboo, Pure Pitch Rally 2021; photo by Tommy Felts, Startland News

“I was banging my head against the wall trying to figure this out,” Herron said. “Why isn’t there a website? Why isn’t there any way that I can find different markets, different comic-cons, different local flea markets? If I find them, why aren’t I able to book them right there? It was just too much of a hassle.”

Rather than throw up his hands, Herron decided to create the platform that he wished already existed, in part because he believes in the importance of face-to-face interaction for vendors, he said.

“People buy you before they buy your product,” Herron said. “That’s what being a vendor is all about — getting out there, meeting these people, telling your story, telling them why you did this.”

In selling his own comic book series at conventions and vendor fairs, Herron said, the connections he’s made with other vendors have been just as valuable as the sales.

“At my first comic con, I sold out — I sold over 200 copies,” he said. “That was important, but what was most important to me at that event was that I met someone who gave me the lowdown on how to be a vendor and how to sell effectively. Those are things that you can’t get sitting behind your desk.”

Now, Herron hopes that Venboo will make it easier for other vendors to experience those same successes and create those impactful connections.

“We want to turn small business into booth business,” he said. “We want to create the next Bath and Body Works, the next Crumbl Cookies. We want to create those major franchises through individuals having opportunities to sell their products, and the best way to do that is to get out there and meet people.”

With the new dashboard soon to be added to Venboo, Herron said he receives “a sense of gratification” knowing that he’s helping fellow vendors showcase their products.

“Helping vendors sell their products, I take pride in that,” he said. “It’s more than revenue. I take pride in the fact that I know this person went to this event through my channel to sell something that at one point in time was just a figment of their imagination.”

The post Venboo heads to market(s), hoping to make local vendors the next Crumbl Cookies with its event booking tech appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Outside a Kansas City coffee shop, a vending machine features cuts of locally raised beef

If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass Cattle Company herdsman. “So if this is going to succeed — and doesn’t succeed here — that would be a surprise.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
tourcounsel.com

Metcalf South Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Kansas

Metcalf South Shopping Center was a shopping mall in Overland Park, Kansas. It opened in 1967, near a large, unique department store called the French Market, which later became a strip mall anchored by Kmart and Hancock Fabrics (the Kmart closed in late 2013 and Hancock announced a move in early 2014). The Metcalf South mall itself originally featured two main floors of retail space, although later a third floor of retail space was added, which in recent years became home to office space.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

10 startups tapped for K-State accelerator; heavy emphasis on KC founders (and a chance at $100K in grants)

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Half of the entrepreneurs in a new K-State accelerator cohort hail from Kansas City with other founders joining from Topeka, Wichita and across the nation. The Kansas State University College of Business Administration has selected 10 high-potential startup ventures for participation in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is intended The post 10 startups tapped for K-State accelerator; heavy emphasis on KC founders (and a chance at $100K in grants) appeared first on Startland News.
MANHATTAN, KS
Startland News

Behind the blooom deal: How Morgan Stanley at Work boosted its robo-advising tech with startup buy, but kept a human touch

Editor’s note: Morgan Stanley is a financial supporter of Startland News. The investment management and financial services company has branches in Leawood and on the Country Club Plaza. Acquisition is scaling blooom’s tech ‘beyond our wildest dreams’ Integrating a Kansas City startup’s tech into its globe-spanning robo-advising portfolio — along with securing a soft landing The post Behind the blooom deal: How Morgan Stanley at Work boosted its robo-advising tech with startup buy, but kept a human touch appeared first on Startland News.
LEAWOOD, KS
Startland News

Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot

If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center

One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
Startland News

We’re all going to die: What’s more inclusive than death? asks KC’s favorite doomed streetwear brand

Wasteland Society is for the strange; those who believe that there’s no such thing as “normal”; people who recognize the reality that sadness is part of life, and that’s OK, the duo behind the irreverent apparel company detailed. “Whenever people ask us what we stand for, I always say existentialism with inclusion,” said Peter Nonprasit, The post We’re all going to die: What’s more inclusive than death? asks KC’s favorite doomed streetwear brand appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
thepitchkc.com

Fox 4 anchor Matt Stewart’s recommendations from his book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City

You might know Matt Stewart from his job as an anchor at Fox 4, but the reporter is an author in his own right, too. Stewart’s most recent book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City: The People and Stories Behind the Food, published by Reedy Press, a Missouri-based press known for its books about travel and history. Stewart has previously authored a murder mystery novel, The Man from KNEW News; a memoir, The Walk-On: Inside Northwestern’s Rise from Cellar Dweller to Big Ten Champ; and a sci-fi novel, Tripp in Time. You can learn more about his body of work as a writer at his website.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Royals narrow list of potential sites for new $2B stadium

The Kansas City Royals have revealed more details for their proposed $2 billion downtown stadium and district. The list of potential sites has been narrowed down from 14, Royals chief operating officer Brooks Sherman said last week during the team’s second listening session. “We continue to evaluate four or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Espurresso Cat Cafe coming soon to downtown Lawrence

If you’re a cat purrson, we have good news. Brittanie Sinisgalli and Mary Costello have a shared dream that’s coming to fruition. The duo is launching Espurresso Cat Cafe — Lawrence’s very first cat cafe. They’ve secured a location on the east side of the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, and they expect to be open by April.
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
897
Followers
700
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy