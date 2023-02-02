ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football lands Jameer Lewis, junior college linebacker

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD — Ole Miss football locked down its third defensive addition of the week on Thursday when junior college linebacker recruit Jameer Lewis announced his commitment.

In an announcement posted to Twitter, Lewis, an unranked prospect, said he would join up with the Rebels in the spring.

"Since (I was) a little kid it's always been my dream to one day play ball in the SEC and then the highest level of the game," Lewis wrote.

Lewis, listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, played one season of junior college football at Southwest Mississippi Community College in McComb.

The McComb High School product also held offers from Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Coastal Carolina and others.

Lewis becomes the 16th member of the Rebels' 2023 recruiting class, and the third linebacker, alongside Skielar Mann and Suntarine Perkins.

It was unclear at the time of publication whether Lewis had yet signed his National Letter of Intent.

REVENUE REPORT:Ole Miss athletics saw a revenue uptick, but operated at $5.2M deficit in 2022. Here's why

RECRUITING:Lane Kiffin is transfer portal king, but retaining top Ole Miss football signees a challenge

HOLMES:Ole Miss football lands edge rusher DeeJay Holmes, nation's high school sacks leader

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

