Oklahoma City, OK

There's an OKC Ward 5 city council debate tonight. Here's how to watch

By David Dishman, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Four candidates vying for the open Ward 5 seat on the Oklahoma City Council are participating in a debate tonight hosted by NonDoc Media.

The debate starts at 5:30 p.m. on the Oklahoma City Community College Campus. It is open to the public at the Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Candidates include Audra Beasley, Matt Hinkle, Thuan Nguyen and Jeff Owen.

NonDoc will stream the debate on Facebook and YouTube, with Tres Savage serving as moderator. All questions will be written and asked by professional journalists, with The Oklahoman serving as a partner to provide fact-checking efforts as necessary in the days following the debate.

For more information about this race, check out a Q&A conducted by The Oklahoman regarding candidate priorities should they win election.

And if you live in another ward, or are interested in reading additional election information, visit Oklahoman.com for additional news and takeaways from tonight's debate.

The Oklahoman

