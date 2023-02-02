Jordan Lee “Pepsi” Grove, age 16, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 21, 2006, in Hillsboro, the son of Melinda Dermer and Sean Grove. Jordan attended Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington and he was a junior at Hillsboro High School, where he played football and wrestled. He loved the outdoors, riding four wheelers, riding dirt bikes or just spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Jordan is survived by his mother, Melinda (Rob) Dermer of Hillsboro; his father, Sean (Heather) Grove of Hillsboro; six siblings, Emily (Theron) Shaffer, Ashley (Bryan) Snyder, Gabrielle Tebo, Georgia Neuhaus, Gracie Grove, and Gavin (Elaina) Tebo; grandparents, Mitz Shelton, Peggy Dermer, Rob Rankin, and Melinda Gleadle; great grandparents, Barbara Shelton and Lou Grove; aunts and uncles, Jason Grove, Jacob (Betty-Sue) Eads, William Eads, Jesse (Bourgandy) Dermer, Armenthea Dermer, Bonita Lightner, Teresa Evans, Sarah Hughes, and Sandy (Jeff) Rowe; cousins, Harrison, Juli-Ann (Joe), Tagan, Amara, Becca, Cody, Jada, Wade, Andrew, Jacob, Luke, Danielle, Damien, Macrea, Zoe, Tyler and his girlfriend, Jayden Maxfield. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim Bill and Rebecca S. Eads, and James Jeffrey Grove; great grandfathers, Robert Shelton and Jim Grove; an uncle, Richard Dermer, and a cousin, Dustin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 15, 2023, at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Zile will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Jordan’s family would like everyone to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses to the Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO