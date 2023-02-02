ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

NOT A SHEEP
5d ago

congratulations please donate some to your local food bank,as a single working man I donate 1 bag of groceries each week to help the less fortunate in my Ohio city

Denise Coon
5d ago

Congratulations 👏🎉. WISH I could just win enough money 💲💰 to buy a Nice 👍, reliable, and SAFE car of some sort.. I never hardly have any extra money 💰💵💲💸 to even buy a lottery scratch off anymore 😢😡💔😢 ESPECIALLY these Days.

NBC4 Columbus

No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark. Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Final 2022-23 Deer Harvest Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Jordan Lee “Pepsi” Grove, age 16, of Hillsboro,

Jordan Lee “Pepsi” Grove, age 16, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 21, 2006, in Hillsboro, the son of Melinda Dermer and Sean Grove. Jordan attended Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington and he was a junior at Hillsboro High School, where he played football and wrestled. He loved the outdoors, riding four wheelers, riding dirt bikes or just spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Jordan is survived by his mother, Melinda (Rob) Dermer of Hillsboro; his father, Sean (Heather) Grove of Hillsboro; six siblings, Emily (Theron) Shaffer, Ashley (Bryan) Snyder, Gabrielle Tebo, Georgia Neuhaus, Gracie Grove, and Gavin (Elaina) Tebo; grandparents, Mitz Shelton, Peggy Dermer, Rob Rankin, and Melinda Gleadle; great grandparents, Barbara Shelton and Lou Grove; aunts and uncles, Jason Grove, Jacob (Betty-Sue) Eads, William Eads, Jesse (Bourgandy) Dermer, Armenthea Dermer, Bonita Lightner, Teresa Evans, Sarah Hughes, and Sandy (Jeff) Rowe; cousins, Harrison, Juli-Ann (Joe), Tagan, Amara, Becca, Cody, Jada, Wade, Andrew, Jacob, Luke, Danielle, Damien, Macrea, Zoe, Tyler and his girlfriend, Jayden Maxfield. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim Bill and Rebecca S. Eads, and James Jeffrey Grove; great grandfathers, Robert Shelton and Jim Grove; an uncle, Richard Dermer, and a cousin, Dustin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 15, 2023, at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Zile will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Jordan’s family would like everyone to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses to the Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
COLUMBUS, OH
midwestliving.com

Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country

Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

East Palestine Update: Evacuation Area Extended, Controlled Release of Rail Car Contents Planned for 3:30 p.m.

(EAST PALESTINE, Ohio)— Following new modeling information conducted this morning by the Ohio National Guard and U.S. Department of Defense, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are ordering an immediate evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
103.3 WKFR

Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
PADUCAH, KY

