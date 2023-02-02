Read full article on original website
NOT A SHEEP
5d ago
congratulations please donate some to your local food bank,as a single working man I donate 1 bag of groceries each week to help the less fortunate in my Ohio city
Reply
4
Denise Coon
5d ago
Congratulations 👏🎉. WISH I could just win enough money 💲💰 to buy a Nice 👍, reliable, and SAFE car of some sort.. I never hardly have any extra money 💰💵💲💸 to even buy a lottery scratch off anymore 😢😡💔😢 ESPECIALLY these Days.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winning Mega Millions numbers for February 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Powerball jackpot $700 million for Saturday drawing; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million for the drawing on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, making it the sixth-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The $700 million jackpot is the 10th-largest in U.S. history. There has been no Powerball winner since Nov. 19. The...
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two cities
According to a Redfin report, the proportion of American homebuyers purchasing their home with cash, avoiding a mortgage, increased to 31.9% in October 2022, the highest rate since 2014.
No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark. Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks […]
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Final 2022-23 Deer Harvest Report
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Deer Creek Named in 10 Best Fishing Lakes for Crappie
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In 2022, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife awarded 9,723 Fish Ohio pins to successful anglers with qualifying catches. These trophy fish join the more than 400,000 catches recognized since 1976 in the Fish Ohio program. The Fish Ohio program celebrates amazing...
sciotopost.com
Jordan Lee “Pepsi” Grove, age 16, of Hillsboro,
Jordan Lee “Pepsi” Grove, age 16, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 21, 2006, in Hillsboro, the son of Melinda Dermer and Sean Grove. Jordan attended Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington and he was a junior at Hillsboro High School, where he played football and wrestled. He loved the outdoors, riding four wheelers, riding dirt bikes or just spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Jordan is survived by his mother, Melinda (Rob) Dermer of Hillsboro; his father, Sean (Heather) Grove of Hillsboro; six siblings, Emily (Theron) Shaffer, Ashley (Bryan) Snyder, Gabrielle Tebo, Georgia Neuhaus, Gracie Grove, and Gavin (Elaina) Tebo; grandparents, Mitz Shelton, Peggy Dermer, Rob Rankin, and Melinda Gleadle; great grandparents, Barbara Shelton and Lou Grove; aunts and uncles, Jason Grove, Jacob (Betty-Sue) Eads, William Eads, Jesse (Bourgandy) Dermer, Armenthea Dermer, Bonita Lightner, Teresa Evans, Sarah Hughes, and Sandy (Jeff) Rowe; cousins, Harrison, Juli-Ann (Joe), Tagan, Amara, Becca, Cody, Jada, Wade, Andrew, Jacob, Luke, Danielle, Damien, Macrea, Zoe, Tyler and his girlfriend, Jayden Maxfield. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim Bill and Rebecca S. Eads, and James Jeffrey Grove; great grandfathers, Robert Shelton and Jim Grove; an uncle, Richard Dermer, and a cousin, Dustin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 15, 2023, at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Tom Zile will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Jordan’s family would like everyone to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses to the Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus shopping center Walnut Creek Plaza purchased for $24 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years. Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.
midwestliving.com
Getaway in Ohio's Amish Country
Halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio's sprawling Amish Country is one of the largest Amish settlements in the world, with an estimated 37,000 Amish in Holmes County and surrounding areas. Travelers take divergent paths to sample the rural lifestyle. Many people follow tour buses to the museums, Main Street shops and reliable restaurants. But if you're hungering for a slower, more authentic experience, follow the buggies along Holmes County's backroads to the farms and shops of everyday Amish life.
Cleveland.com
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings
James DeLong from Enon said he's never seen a coyote on his property, but he's heard them. He said he never felt worried about his dog, Jack.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
sciotopost.com
East Palestine Update: Evacuation Area Extended, Controlled Release of Rail Car Contents Planned for 3:30 p.m.
(EAST PALESTINE, Ohio)— Following new modeling information conducted this morning by the Ohio National Guard and U.S. Department of Defense, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are ordering an immediate evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
Comments / 11