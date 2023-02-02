Read full article on original website
Woman says well-known window installer took her $1K deposit and never did work
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan company known for its memorable commercials is accused of taking one woman’s money and not living up to their end of a contract. Maria Lawing called the 13 Help Team hoping for a refund. Television viewers of the last several decades...
PFAS uncovered at Muskegon manufacturing site
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have been found at the former Bayer Crop Science Facility at 1740 Whitehall Road in Muskegon. From the time it opened in the mid-1970s, the former BASF facility manufactured agricultural chemicals, including herbicide. In 2022, Cytiva purchased the property from BASF...
Irish on Ionia returns to Grand Rapids for 10th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day party is back for its tenth year in Grand Rapids. Hopcat is hosting the popular Irish on Ionia event with a full day of music, food and beer on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Presale...
Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village destroys building
HOLLAND, Michigan — For the second time in less than a year, firefighters were called to Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland Township to battle a structure fire. Ottawa County Central Dispatch says a driver was passing by the Dutch Village on James Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and saw flames and smoke coming from one of the buildings.
JACKPOT! Muskegon Co. woman takes home $332,421 from Michigan Lottery
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman recently took home $332,421 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year's Eve. The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Meijer store on Holton Road. “Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we...
Multiple Michigan schools across the state hit with 'swatting' attempts
MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
Bunker Elementary opens Muskegon Public Schools' first STEAM lab
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bunker Elementary opened the Muskegon Public School District's first of three planned science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs. The new STEAM lab will host over 400 lessons for students that include digital animation, circuitry, robotic coding, use of data sensors and simple machines. The...
'Completely astonished': 4 arrested in Ottawa Co. burglary could be connected to larger string of crimes
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Several people are in custody, all under the age of 20, after being arrested for breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars worth of inventory from a smoke shop in Coopersville. Now, authorities could be linking them to multiple burglaries around West Michigan. Police say...
4 teens arrested, believed to be connected to string of burglaries in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four teenagers were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 and are believed to be involved with multiple break-ins across Kent County. Police say the suspects were seen with two vehicles that were stolen out of Grandville. The suspects were arrested after stopping at a home in Grand Rapids.
Couple says they paid more than $75K for a home improvement project that was never finished
CANADIAN LAKES, Mich. — “We thought it was pretty simple,” Dan Burke said. “A third garage and what we're calling a back kitchen.”. But Burke, who owns a home in Canadian Lakes with his husband, said the home expansion project ended up being anything but simple. He said JG Construction was hired for the project in May of 2022. Burke said the company’s owner, Jeremy Gard, gave them a quote of just over $109,000, half of which needed to be paid up front.
Grand Haven woman set to hike the Appalachian Trail in its entirety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Recent Grand Valley State University graduate Mailyn Miller is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime. "This is just a really big goal that I wanted to work towards," said Miller. In late March, Miller will be making her way to Georgia to start...
Grand Rapids pedestrian hit by car, in critical condition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing Michigan Street Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Michigan Street and Prospect Avenue. Grand Rapids police say the pedestrian had been crossing the street heading southbound and was in or near the crosswalk.
'RED FLAGS': Muskegon PetSmart employee says store ignored hundreds of complaints against Lisa Cober over 3 years
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Further investigation into Lisa Cober and Cober's Canine Rescue has unveiled several details in the days following her arrest, including that she had partnered with a local PetSmart store to adopt her dogs from there on the weekends. On Thursday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to...
Retired GR attorney now committed to providing winter coats, boots to those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Especially this time of year, dressing for the weather is critical. Unfortunately, not everyone has a closet full of winter gear. There’s a group of volunteers working to change that for people in need across West Michigan. John Teeples is a retired attorney who...
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
Blight, security issues prompt judge to reopen case against abandoned West MI hotel
ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — A court ordered the owners of an abandoned hotel that's become an infamous Muskegon County eyesore to clean up their act — again. The Victory Inn & Suites has been falling apart for years, court records show, repeatedly cited by the City of Roosevelt Park for code and licensure-related issues.
'Freeze Fest' disc golf tournament and food drive to take place at Old Farm Park
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood and Great Lakes Disc are hosting the eighth annual Freeze Fest disc golf tournament and food drive. Disc golf players of any skill level are invited to play in the team best shot doubles tournament. Single person registration costs $25 and team...
