CANADIAN LAKES, Mich. — “We thought it was pretty simple,” Dan Burke said. “A third garage and what we're calling a back kitchen.”. But Burke, who owns a home in Canadian Lakes with his husband, said the home expansion project ended up being anything but simple. He said JG Construction was hired for the project in May of 2022. Burke said the company’s owner, Jeremy Gard, gave them a quote of just over $109,000, half of which needed to be paid up front.

CANADIAN LAKES, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO