Newaygo, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

PFAS uncovered at Muskegon manufacturing site

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have been found at the former Bayer Crop Science Facility at 1740 Whitehall Road in Muskegon. From the time it opened in the mid-1970s, the former BASF facility manufactured agricultural chemicals, including herbicide. In 2022, Cytiva purchased the property from BASF...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village destroys building

HOLLAND, Michigan — For the second time in less than a year, firefighters were called to Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland Township to battle a structure fire. Ottawa County Central Dispatch says a driver was passing by the Dutch Village on James Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and saw flames and smoke coming from one of the buildings.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bunker Elementary opens Muskegon Public Schools' first STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bunker Elementary opened the Muskegon Public School District's first of three planned science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs. The new STEAM lab will host over 400 lessons for students that include digital animation, circuitry, robotic coding, use of data sensors and simple machines. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Couple says they paid more than $75K for a home improvement project that was never finished

CANADIAN LAKES, Mich. — “We thought it was pretty simple,” Dan Burke said. “A third garage and what we're calling a back kitchen.”. But Burke, who owns a home in Canadian Lakes with his husband, said the home expansion project ended up being anything but simple. He said JG Construction was hired for the project in May of 2022. Burke said the company’s owner, Jeremy Gard, gave them a quote of just over $109,000, half of which needed to be paid up front.
CANADIAN LAKES, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids pedestrian hit by car, in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing Michigan Street Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Michigan Street and Prospect Avenue. Grand Rapids police say the pedestrian had been crossing the street heading southbound and was in or near the crosswalk.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
