KELOLAND TV
SD Senate turns down state motto for license plates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — “Under God, the People Rule” won’t be added to South Dakota license plates. State senators rejected the proposal Monday. SB-133 failed on a 12-23 vote. The Senate Transportation Committee had endorsed it 5-1 last week. A 1941 state law already requires a...
Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care
Just a few short months ago, South Dakotans voted, by a wide margin, to provide access to affordable health care. They voted to help thousands of fellow South Dakotans stuck in the coverage gap, and they voted to prevent the Legislature from adding additional burdens to that access. Before Medicaid expansion is even implemented, politicians […] The post Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
hubcityradio.com
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota JAG students headed to Pierre for ‘Capitol Conversations’
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Student leaders from South Dakota schools — including all four Sioux Falls public high schools — are participating in a project that offers an in-person glimpse of local politics. Other schools involved include Andes Central High School, Bennett County High School, Lyman...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa State Senate Passes Bill Intended To Fix Property Tax Error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill recently that intends to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments issues. Iowa Senator for District 14 Sarah Trone-Garriott tells Raccoon Valley Radio last October the state discovered an error that would cause an unintentional property tax increase and would have left property taxpayers with higher bills than expected. Trone-Gariott says that Senate File 181 will fix those unintended tax increases but it will leave local governments trying to make up the budget shortfall.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
kelo.com
Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
dakotanewsnow.com
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their eventual deaths.
dakotanewsnow.com
Iowa high school student raising funds for Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 2017, Midwest Honor Flight has been taking veterans on one final tour with honor. More than 1,000 veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. to view the memorials from the wars they served. A high schooler from Iowa is helping to...
KEVN
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
sdpb.org
In their own words: The requirement to monitor intellectual diversity
This segment originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. The South Dakota Board of Regents is required to publish an annual report on intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas at state educational institutions. That requirement passed the Legislature last year. A new bill, Senate Bill 45,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt
Since 2017 Midwest Honor Flight has been taking veterans on one final tour with honor. More than one thousand veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. to view the memorials from the wars they served. A high schooler from Iowa is helping to fundraise so even more veterans can make the trip.
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers, with the largest receiving hundreds […] The post Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
kiwaradio.com
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Kristi Noem – Securing South Dakota agriculture
Agriculture is the bedrock of South Dakota. The ag industry is tough, and it’s often thankless, but it truly is how we feed the world. As a lifelong farmer and rancher myself, I take great pride in my rural upbringing. Not a day goes by where I don’t appreciate the life lessons I learned from my parents on our farm. At our house it was always go, go, go. We were constantly making things better, faster, and more efficient. That’s the exact attitude of so many of our farmers and ranchers across South Dakota. I still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to go to work every day to serve them.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
