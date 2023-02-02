ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Newsom calls on feds to investigate soaring gas prices

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom said he wants to determine whether market manipulation or price gouging is at play when it comes to the dramatic price hikes Californians have experienced for natural gas. From the local level to the federal level, Californians are demanding answers as to what...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDG&E customers to see gas bills decline 68% in February

SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents stunned by their SDG&E bills this month will get some relief in February. The utility company announced Tuesday natural gas prices are dropping by 68 percent. "I think it's welcome news,” says SDG&E spokesperson Anthony Wagner. Wagner explained the total gas rate for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday Morning Meeting

Oceanside, CA – Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 8:30 a.m. with City of Oceanside, Economic Development Update Michelle Geller. Economic Development Manager, City of Oceanside Michelle Geller will provide an update on new projects in Oceanside as well as information on new businesses making their home in our city. Special...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegofoodbank.org

CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending

Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at Carlsbad | Shopping mall in California

The Shoppes at Carlsbad is a shopping mall in Carlsbad, California. The mall was originally named Plaza Camino Real when it was built in 1969, but was rebranded several times when it was a Westfield Holdings property (1994-2015). Its anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's (in two locations). A Robinsons-May closed in 2006, while Sears closed on December 15, 2019.
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike. Students said they're being punished for striking and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Tierrasanta condo owners sound off after Farmers Insurance cancels policy

SAN DIEGO — More than 300 condo owners in Tierrasanta are scrambling to find property insurance after Farmers Insurance cancelled their policy because of wildfire risk. Now, the Villa Monterey condominium owner’s association is trying to find insurance on the secondary market, which may come at a cost of $7,000 annually per condo owner.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning

SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Temperatures May Hit 80s Thursday as Warmer Weather Expected for San Diego County

A cold front brought chilly weather to parts of San Diego County on Monday morning, but forecasters said gusty offshore winds will give the area a warmup through Friday. High pressure off the coast will slowly gain strength through the coming days over Southern California, where mostly clear skies and warmer weather will occur by the middle of the week.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
