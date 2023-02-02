Read full article on original website
Newsom calls on feds to investigate soaring gas prices
SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom said he wants to determine whether market manipulation or price gouging is at play when it comes to the dramatic price hikes Californians have experienced for natural gas. From the local level to the federal level, Californians are demanding answers as to what...
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
SDG&E customers to see gas bills decline 68% in February
SAN DIEGO — San Diego residents stunned by their SDG&E bills this month will get some relief in February. The utility company announced Tuesday natural gas prices are dropping by 68 percent. "I think it's welcome news,” says SDG&E spokesperson Anthony Wagner. Wagner explained the total gas rate for...
National City considering a 30% pay increase for city council
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — City councilmembers and the Mayor of National City may soon get a bump in pay, last month, the councilmembers voted for the pay increase with a final vote happening Tuesday. “So we just went through an election cycle last November, this is actually the only...
MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday Morning Meeting
Oceanside, CA – Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 8:30 a.m. with City of Oceanside, Economic Development Update Michelle Geller. Economic Development Manager, City of Oceanside Michelle Geller will provide an update on new projects in Oceanside as well as information on new businesses making their home in our city. Special...
Opinion: San Diego’s Proposed Renter Protections Will Do More Harm Than Good
Despite the intention to protect renters and prevent homelessness, the San Diego City Council’s proposed “no fault” rent protections will do more harm than good. Landlords may be forced to sell their income properties due to punitive eviction mandates and further limit the supply of rentals in our region.
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
Downtown Councilman Pushing Big Homeless Project – and a Crackdown
Councilman Stephen Whitburn next month plans to unveil proposals to crack down on street homelessness and accommodate hundreds of unhoused people in a parking lot near downtown. The city’s housing agency is now evaluating whether Inspiration Point, a long-underutilized corner of Balboa Park, could potentially support a large shelter tent...
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
San Diego restaurant sees natural gas bill soar $6k in one month: They're 'running us out of here'
One family-owned California diner is bearing the brunt of high energy prices and rampant inflation after they saw their natural gas bill spike 400% in one month.
CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending
Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
The Shoppes at Carlsbad | Shopping mall in California
The Shoppes at Carlsbad is a shopping mall in Carlsbad, California. The mall was originally named Plaza Camino Real when it was built in 1969, but was rebranded several times when it was a Westfield Holdings property (1994-2015). Its anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's (in two locations). A Robinsons-May closed in 2006, while Sears closed on December 15, 2019.
UC San Diego grad students report retaliation for striking
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of University of California students across the state reached a deal about six weeks ago with the UC system after striking over unfair working conditions. Some students said people are retaliating against them for going on strike. Students said they're being punished for striking and...
Tierrasanta condo owners sound off after Farmers Insurance cancels policy
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 condo owners in Tierrasanta are scrambling to find property insurance after Farmers Insurance cancelled their policy because of wildfire risk. Now, the Villa Monterey condominium owner’s association is trying to find insurance on the secondary market, which may come at a cost of $7,000 annually per condo owner.
City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning
SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
Temperatures May Hit 80s Thursday as Warmer Weather Expected for San Diego County
A cold front brought chilly weather to parts of San Diego County on Monday morning, but forecasters said gusty offshore winds will give the area a warmup through Friday. High pressure off the coast will slowly gain strength through the coming days over Southern California, where mostly clear skies and warmer weather will occur by the middle of the week.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
