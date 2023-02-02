SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up. It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO