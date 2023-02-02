Read full article on original website
Historic Alonzo Ward Hotel in Aberdeen nods to past with new boutique hotel rooms
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Alonzo Ward Hotel opened in Aberdeen over a century ago, and it has now returned to its roots as a boutique hotel. Alonzo Ward arrived in Aberdeen with just a nickel in his pocket. He opened the Alonzo Ward Hotel and Plaza in 1897. The Ward family owned the hotel for 80 years, but in the early 2000s, the hotel was converted into office space and condos.
Expect highs in the 30s & 40s, wind for Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up. It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.
