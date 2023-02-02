Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dr. David Fletcher on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
February 6, 2023- Dr. David Fletcher joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about Decatur’s early baseball roots & his book Chilli Dog MVP. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky on Soy City Buzz on Soy City Buzz
February 6, 2023- Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the Decatur Hockey Club’s 2022 Alumni Games and the money raised from the event for the American Cancer Society. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Perry Rask on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
February 6, 2023- Perry Rask, Decatur musician & professor at Millikin University’s School of Music, joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about Millikin’s Jazz Band and its upcoming performance at the Decatur Club for the Valentine Gala. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day-to-day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night for the past […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Community Foundation and the Macon County Mental Health Board on Byers & Co
February 7, 2023 – Missy Batman of the Community Foundation and Tim Macken of the Macon County Mental Health Board talk joined Byers & Co to talk about how the Community Foundation is supporting the Mental Health Board with a $10,000 grant to help with their suicide prevention campaign. Listen to the podcast now.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
Over 100 cockfighting spurs bound for Illinois seized by customs officials
Customs officials seized dozens of illegal, sharp objects headed for Illinois. The package was labeled as “handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles” and was sent from Mexico City to Rantoul, Ill. Agents in Louisville, Ky., intercepted the package.
1470 WMBD
Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Environmental Management Department now accepting applications for Sustainability Grants.
February 7, 2023 – The Macon County Environmental Management Department is now accepting applications for their 2023 Community Sustainability Grant. Macon County organizations, businesses, institutions, or local governments are encouraged to apply for funding. Proposals should be oriented towards environmental sustainability efforts such as resource conservation projects, recycling initiatives, or the reuse/repurposing of discarded materials. Grant awards may fund up to a total of 70% of the project costs with a maximum grant award of $5,000.00.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
wmay.com
Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now
An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
