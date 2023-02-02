ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky on Soy City Buzz on Soy City Buzz

February 6, 2023- Mark Birch & Lara Grobosky joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about the Decatur Hockey Club’s 2022 Alumni Games and the money raised from the event for the American Cancer Society. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Perry Rask on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday

February 6, 2023- Perry Rask, Decatur musician & professor at Millikin University’s School of Music, joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & John West on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday to talk about Millikin’s Jazz Band and its upcoming performance at the Decatur Club for the Valentine Gala. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day-to-day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night for the past […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
1470 WMBD

Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Macon County Environmental Management Department now accepting applications for Sustainability Grants.

February 7, 2023 – The Macon County Environmental Management Department is now accepting applications for their 2023 Community Sustainability Grant. Macon County organizations, businesses, institutions, or local governments are encouraged to apply for funding. Proposals should be oriented towards environmental sustainability efforts such as resource conservation projects, recycling initiatives, or the reuse/repurposing of discarded materials. Grant awards may fund up to a total of 70% of the project costs with a maximum grant award of $5,000.00.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now

An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
ARGENTA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
PEORIA, IL

