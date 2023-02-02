Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Study links SSRI antidepressant to reduction in COVID hospitalizations and deaths
The antidepressant fluvoxamine is associated with lower hospitalization and deaths for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, new research found. Researchers conducted a meta-analysis using data from six randomized controlled trials and five observational studies that compared selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors to a placebo or the standard of care. They excluded studies assessing patients with past or ongoing SSRI prescriptions.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA seeks data from at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA is encouraging people to anonymously report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests to help public health officials better track virus trends. The agency is requesting people voluntarily submit positive or negative results for every at-home test performed to the website makemytestcount.org. This testing data can help public health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthy lifestyle may cut long COVID-19 risk for some women
Adherence to healthy lifestyle habits including proper sleep and maintaining a healthy body weight prior to COVID-19 infection reduces the chance of developing long COVID-19, a study of nearly 2,000 women revealed. Low to moderate alcohol intake, not smoking and exercise were also found to positively correlate to habits that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Which vaccines are pharmacists authorized to administer? A state breakdown
Other than the nationwide authority for pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, there is wide variation among states on which vaccines pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are authorized to administer, according to the American Disease Prevention Coalition. The breakdown:. Seven states allow pharmacists to administer all FDA-approved vaccines to adults without individual...
beckershospitalreview.com
Adults on dialysis, particularly minorities, 100 times more likely to acquire staph infections than adults not on dialysis: CDC
Adults on dialysis treatment for end-stage kidney disease were 100 times more likely to be diagnosed with a Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection when compared with adults not on dialysis, according to a Feb. 6 CDC Vital Signs report. Further, Hispanic and Black patients were found to have higher rates of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke researchers use EHR data to predict autism
Researchers at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University found that EHR data can meaningfully predict autism by age 30 days, according to a study published Feb. 2 in JAMA Network Open. The researchers found that the EHR tool achieved 45.5 percent sensitivity at age 30 days and 59.8 percent sensitivity at age...
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital-acquired sepsis cases jumped nearly 50% in California amid pandemic
In the first year of the pandemic, another problem quietly grew: hospital-acquired sepsis. Across California hospitals, the number of patients who developed sepsis while in the hospital increased by 46 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to a Feb. 5 report from the Los Angeles Times. Data from the California...
beckershospitalreview.com
Enhanced nursing licensure exam to launch in April amid rising fail rates
In line with the regulations imposed by the COVID-19 national health emergency for the past three years, hospitals across the U.S. made necessary changes to almost every aspect of their business. Now, as the health emergency is coming to an end in May, the industry is eyeing an unforeseen fallout from the pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS hospital readmission reduction program ineffective for COPD, study suggests
Researchers found CMS' Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program slowed adoption of quality inpatient care for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The analysis, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, compared the quality of inpatient COPD care before (January 2010 to September 2014) and after (October 2014 to December 2018) the inclusion of COPD exacerbations in the program. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 950,000 hospital admissions for COPD exacerbation among 995 hospitals.
beckershospitalreview.com
Do masks slow virus spread? Jury is still out, review finds
Three years into the pandemic and hundreds of studies later, evidence is still lacking as to what extent, if at all, masks slow the spread of respiratory viruses such as flu or COVID-19, according to a research review published Jan. 30 in the Cochrane Library. For the review, Cochrane researchers...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA provides guidance for staffing, resources to improve stroke center patient care
The American Heart Association released new clinical practice guidelines for stroke centers, which include staffing, leadership and resource requirements to reduce variability and improve quality of care. The statement, published in Stroke, should be viewed as a call to action, according to a Feb. 7 AHA news release. It proposes...
beckershospitalreview.com
Operationalizing CDC-Recommended Vaccinations for Adults Is at a Critical Point in Time
Carolyn Bridges, MD and Litjen (L.J) Tan, MS, PhD, Immunize.org. Even prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, adult vaccination coverage rates were poor, reflecting large gaps in adult immunization infrastructure for implementation of routine vaccinations. These gaps left the U.S. unprepared to quickly and efficiently respond to a national vaccination emergency during the pandemic,1 requiring just-in-time investments to develop the infrastructure and systems for a COVID-19 immunization program which required real time or near real time tracking of vaccine inventory, provider enrollment, and vaccine doses administered across the U.S.2. Despite the limited adult vaccination infrastructure, heroic efforts by public health, medical and pharmacist providers, and community organizations helped deliver and administer hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
beckershospitalreview.com
2023 Post-Acute Trends: Five Strategies to Improve Hospital Outcomes
From meeting medically complex patient needs to improving financial performance, post-acute care integration has never been more important for a hospital’s overall strategy. Learn the top trends in rehabilitation for 2023 and hear from Lifepoint Rehabilitation President Russ Bailey on how these trends are expected to impact hospitals. Combating...
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina Health joins precision medicine research network
Minneapolis-based Allina Health has joined the Guardian Research Network, which focuses on advancing research in precision medicine. Under the partnership, both organizations will provide local research opportunities for Allina Health's patients, according to a Feb. 2 release from Guardian. The aim is to provide patients with research networks, clinical trials and precision medicine options that are closer to home.
beckershospitalreview.com
90% of flu hospitalizations are patients who already have 1 or more chronic health issues
Around 171.8 million doses of flu vaccine have been given in the U.S. since the viral season began, according to data from the CDC. However, health organizations are still encouraging more adults to consider vaccinating against the flu if they haven't already this season. According to a Feb. 6 joint...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy protects 9 out of 10 newborns against whooping cough: CDC
Receiving a Tdap vaccination during the third trimester of a pregnancy provides protection against whooping cough for the first two months of the baby's life, according to a CDC study published Feb. 6 in JAMA Pediatrics. After tracking cases of whooping cough in infants between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec....
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals have an access to capital problem
The last year was tough on hospitals and health systems, and executives are planning for a challenging 2023 as well. "We are looking now at two to three years of diminished margins, and when an organization suffers from a margin standpoint, one of the areas that's impacted is your access to capital," said Matthew Primack, president at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., during an interview for the Becker's Healthcare Podcast. "Whether it's capital equipment, whether it's facility management or expansion, or other projects, that's become a pretty serious issue for us as we have a large enterprise that just naturally requires pretty regular infusion of capital support."
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 drug shortages to watch in February
Of the hundreds of drugs currently in short supply, there are four shortages to keep an eye on in February, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 1. Fluorouracil, known as 5FU: The common cancer medication, which is normally used in combination with newer cancer drugs for chemotherapy, has four products in shortage. Drugmaker Fresenius Kabi said the estimated resupply date is early February, according to the ASHP.
Comments / 0