Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Sen. Murphy: Despite SOTU protests entitlements will be on the table for GOP debt ceiling fight
President Biden getting the GOP to apparently cheer for protecting Social Security and Medicare during his second State of the Union speech is clarified by Sen. Chris Murphy. “That is a wonderfully optimistic take on what happened this evening,” Sen. Murphy tells Rachel Maddow.Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the new calls to investigate the Trump-era Durham probe and how Republicans in Congress are straying further from U.S. values. Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
In debt ceiling fight, McCarthy can’t shake his arithmetic problem
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage is not new. Not only was the California Republican a member of the House GOP leadership the last time his party created such a crisis, McCarthy made no secret of his plans to threaten the nation’s economic security ahead of last fall’s midterm elections.
MSNBC
Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested
House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden
Former White House Press Secretary under President Biden Jen Psaki, former Deputy Senior Advisor to President Obama Stephanie Cutter, and former White House Press Secretary under President Obama Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to share their experiences working on past State of the Unions and to weigh in on what President Biden should do to have a successful night. “What I understand from White House officials, my former colleagues I've spoken to, is that the President is going to speak to people who feel invisible, who don't feel heard, who don't feel seen by Washington,” says Psaki. “Not getting into a data listicle of all the things he's accomplished for the whole speech, in my view, is exactly what he should be doing,” says Psaki. Gibbs adds, “If we get Joe from Scranton, then it'll be a good night for Joe Biden and likely a good night for the American people.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Fmr. AG Eric Holder: Republicans ‘okay with getting fewer votes' as long as they hold onto 'power'
Former Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss police brutality and voting rights, issues looming over President Biden’s second State of the Union address. Regarding voting rights legislation, Holder says, “We have to still push for it, but I think we have to be realistic also. I would not expect to see this House, dominated by Republicans, vote in favor of really just, you know, fairness measures in connection with our voting system.” He adds, “Too many in the Republican Party have made peace with the notion that they're going to be a minority party that has majority power, they're okay with getting fewer votes as long as they hold on to the power that they have.”Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Live updates: Biden's State of the Union address calls for police reform, abortion rights
President Joe Biden began delivering his second State of the Union speech tonight around 9 p.m. ET. He addresses the nation in front of a divided Congress, with a Republican-controlled House seeking to derail his agenda at every turn. Though Biden has much to brag about, mounting tensions with China...
MSNBC
Trump’s legal troubles are growing in New York
The Manhattan District Attorney is reopening the investigation into former President Trump’s payout to an adult film star and has already convened a grand jury. MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss the challenges of trying Trump for a hush money coverup and how state prosecutors could help.Feb. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’
President Biden is set to give his Second State of the Union address before a divided Congress. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once Press Secretary for Donald Trump, will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal to Biden’s address. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, saying the GOP’s choice in Sanders “makes very little political sense,” calling Sanders a “voice for Trump.” Komanduri also compares GOP leadership to the movie “Mean Girls” saying they are "trying to make MAGA happen."Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: If people don’t think Biden has accomplished much, they aren’t paying attention
President Biden will use portions of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to remind Americans of the progress that has been made since he took office, especially on the economy. Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass legislation on his tax plan for billionaires as well as a universal cap for insulin prices and police reform. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
With grenades and assault-rifle pins, GOP reps send a message
In politics, it’s not uncommon to see reports that refer to some members as “bomb throwers.” The phrase is generally used to describe rabid ideologues who are more interested in waging partisan attacks than legislating. A couple of weeks ago, however, the phrase took on new significance...
MSNBC
China tensions fly high ahead of Biden State of the Union
MSNBC Dayside Anchors José Díaz-Balart, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing join Andrea Mitchell to preview President Biden’s second State of the Union address, zeroing in on police brutality, gun control, U.S.-China relations, and other issues looming over the speech. Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union
Ahead of President Biden’s second State of the Union address, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s accomplishments and changes made to the speech because of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Trump didn’t know about the Chinese balloons over U.S. soil
As much of the political world took an interest in a Chinese surveillance balloon last week, the U.S. military made some news over the weekend, letting the public know that an F-22 raptor took down the balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, and efforts to retrieve relevant materials and intelligence were underway.
MSNBC
Joe Biden's State of the Union address was smart and restrained on China
In last year’s State of the Union address, some of President Joe Biden’s splashiest remarks centered on what was then Russia’s recent and shocking invasion of Ukraine. This year, Biden reserved such remarks for another, more formidable global power: China. Fortunately, Biden’s comments showed restraint and calm at a time of surging tensions between Washington and Beijing. And they marked a rejection of pressure to assume a warlike posture just to please China hawks, who have slammed Biden for having opted not to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon until it had floated out over the Atlantic Ocean. Biden pledged that the U.S. will take necessary steps to defend itself, but he also said he has “made clear with President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict.”
MSNBC
Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump
Former New York prosecutor and author of "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" Mark Pomerantz discusses with Nicolle Wallace his work with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and why he thinks Trump should have been charged for financial crimes.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum
Garrett Haake, senior Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, reports on what it was like inside the chamber as President Biden faced down Republican hecklers in the audience of his State of the Union address, and why House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was likely not pleased at his Republican colleagues acting out.Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi
President Biden opened his State of the Union speech with special recognition to congressional leaders, and also former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called "the greatest Speaker in the history of the House of Representatives."Feb. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump case 'cried out for federal investigation': Pomerantz
Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz talks with Rachel Maddow about his surprise at not seeing more evidence that federal prosecutors are investigation Donald Trump's financials, particularly after extensive New York Times reporting on Trump's taxes.Feb. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address, where he discussed issues facing the nation including Covid's impact on the economy, immigration, gun reform and cracking down on fentanyl. Feb. 8, 2023.
Comments / 0