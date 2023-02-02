ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.

Indiana Code describes “making an unlawful proposition” as offering to pay someone money, or other property, to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

Macheret is listed as a professor of aeronautical and astronautical engineering who has been at Purdue since 2014.

Purdue University said that Macheret has been placed on leave and is barred from campus. The university is also fully cooperating with the investigation into Macheret.

Lafayette police said the investigation into Macheret began in December after the department received several tips regarding incidents of a suspicious man approaching women. Police said these incidents were reported several times over the last two months.

Investigators eventually identified Macheret as a suspect and reportedly used a plainclothes officer to obtain information on Wednesday which subsequently led to a traffic stop near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Union Street. Police said this traffic stop led to Macheret’s arrest.

Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills

At this time, police have not released any further details into the investigation into Macheret. Police also haven’t stated where Macheret is accused of approaching women and propositioning them for sexual favors.

Bill Crossley, head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, told WLFI “that the University cannot comment on a pending legal matter; however, any AAE students, staff and faculty who have questions or concerns about this impact of this matter on their academic endeavors are welcome to contact me directly.”

Below is the full statement from Purdue:

“Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges. The university will cooperate fully with the investigation. The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus. The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment.”

