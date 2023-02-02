Read full article on original website
Albany County looking to give tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy is looking to give a tax break to retired and long time serving volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. McCoy is calling for a 10% property tax break. That break will be available to active members of a volunteer fire...
NYS fire officials show Capital Region firefighters new protocols to reduce risk of cancer
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (WRGB) — More and more studies show that firefighters are at higher risk of getting cancer than those with other jobs. On Monday, New York state fire officials came to Albany County in their ongoing efforts to better protect those who serve. Dozens of firefighters from across...
DEC investigates odor, smoke complaints at Norlite
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating complaints of smoke and a strong order from the Norlite incineration facility in Cohoes Sunday. At 7:45 a.m., DEC immediately responded to a complaint of a strong odor coming from the Norlite facility in Cohoes. DEC’s Spill Responders...
Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
Man accused of posing as city employee, scamming resident out of thousands
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police say they have arrested an accused scammer, who they say posed as a city employee and bilked thousands from an older victim. Investigators say police received a complaint from a 75-year-old resident of Watervliet, who claimed the suspect, identified as Joseph N. Celenoe, claimed he worked for the City of Watervliet.
Brief But Brutal - Feb 3-4, 2023 Cold Blast Stats. and Facts
The cold was stinging and brutal, especially with it hitting in the middle of our extended run of exceptionally mild weather with January just landing as the 5th warmest on record at Albany. The warmth to date has been due in large part to a strong and stable stratospheric polar vortex which has effectively bottled arctic air well north of the border. This has left the on going La Nina pattern to dominate with a persistent high pressure ridge aloft over the Southeast and east allowing for all the mild weather.
State Police surround Gloversville home after reports of shots fired and pursuit
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Streets in Gloversville were blocked off overnight following a shots fired call and a brief standoff in the city. State Police say at around 10:10 PM Sunday, Troopers assisted Gloversville Police with a report of shots fired in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to...
Two arrested, gun recovered in Sunday night shots fired investigation in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested two men in connection to a Sunday night shots fired investigation. According to police, on February 5th, just before ten, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of of Second and Judson Streets. A vehicle, police...
Massachusetts teen injured in southern Vermont snowmobile crash
SOMERSET, Vt. — A Massachusetts teen is hospitalized after a snowmobile crash in rural Vermont Sunday. State police say it happened in the town of Somerset. They say the 17-year-old was likely traveling around 40 miles per hour on a trail, when they lost control and hit a tree head-on!
As mass shootings increase, civilian safety tactics change
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 were momentous events, burned into our cultural legacy -- and they led to changes in law enforcement and civilian response to mass shootings. One vital tactic: run, hide, fight. It's a...
Veteran completes 4,000-mile trip in support of service dog programs
It’s a story we've been following since September and Saturday, after 4,000 miles, Jimmy Thomas arrived in Glenville. Thomas left in September by kayak, paddling to Florida, going through two hurricanes, then got a bike and rode back north to Glenville, finishing in sub-zero temperatures, all raising money to support veteran service dog programs. This idea coming after his own service dog passed away, now trying to help other veterans get service dogs. His mother Dolores was overwhelmed by all of the support.
Cohoes Police looking for information on a missing woman, Sadie Kopyc
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Cohoes Police are looking to find a missing 36-year-old woman, reported missing. Sadie Kopyc was last seen in Cohoes on January20th. She's described as , 5'3'', 150lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes. Police say she may possibly be in the City of Albany or New York City.
RPI opens doors for annual Black Families Technology Awareness Day
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute held its 24th annual Black Families Technology Awareness Day Saturday. Troy families got to go to the free public event and heard from teachers and industry professionals about educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Dr. Lee McElroy,...
January 2023's Warmth - Was It Climate Change or Something Else?
January 2023 landed as the 5th warmest on record at Albany looking at records dating back to 1874 with a monthly mean temperature of 32.9 degrees. Or, January was the warmest on record in a more "Apples to Apples" data comparison looking at the records back to 1939 after the climate site was moved to the current airport location. (Prior to May 1938 observations were taken at different sites in Albany.) Either way you look at it the month was warm, not only locally but throughout the Northeast. So, was climate change the reason for the warmth, was it something else, or was it a combination of factors? The answer of course is complex but like everything in the atmosphere it always comes down to a combination of factors of which climate change is a part of.
Watervliet police investigating shots-fired report at apartment complex
Watervliet police are investigating reports of gunfire at the Michael J. Day Apartments. The apartments are in the area of Whitehall Street and 23rd Street. Streets were blocked while officers and investigators were out at the scene. As of Saturday morning, the area has been cleared and the roads are...
Queensbury man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Queensbury man is in jail without bail, accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine. On Saturday, Feb. 4th, at 11:49 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of Shippey Street and Garfield Street in the City of Glens Falls after witnessing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign.
The ZG North-South Slam Classic Comes to the Washington Ave. Armory
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Who doesn't like a little Sunday High School Hoops action?. The ZG North-South Slam Classic being held down at the Washington Ave. Armory and boy what a show these kids put on. Some great team battles, and even an individual performance that was worthy of our High School Player of the Week award.
