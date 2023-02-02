January 2023 landed as the 5th warmest on record at Albany looking at records dating back to 1874 with a monthly mean temperature of 32.9 degrees. Or, January was the warmest on record in a more "Apples to Apples" data comparison looking at the records back to 1939 after the climate site was moved to the current airport location. (Prior to May 1938 observations were taken at different sites in Albany.) Either way you look at it the month was warm, not only locally but throughout the Northeast. So, was climate change the reason for the warmth, was it something else, or was it a combination of factors? The answer of course is complex but like everything in the atmosphere it always comes down to a combination of factors of which climate change is a part of.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO