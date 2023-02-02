Read full article on original website
IMPD drone program protecting community from the sky
INDIANAPOLIS — Around Indianapolis, there's a tool officers are turning to more often to help solve crime in the community. "We're making apprehensions, not every day but multiple during the week," said Sgt. Ron Shelnutt, commander of IMPD's aviation unit. "We're deploying drones multiple times a day, whether it's for the operational side, the district side or SWAT."
IMPD releases bodycam video of man shot in grandmother's driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released bodycam footage Tuesday of the police shooting that left a man injured on New Year's Eve. The footage released is an edited version of video from three officers' body cameras. Anthony Maclin, 24, was sitting in his grandmother's driveway in the 3600 block of North...
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
'This shouldn't have happened' | Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma's driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma's driveway, sent a tort claim notice, which means they are considering suing, to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD...
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
WISH-TV
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after canine Zazu alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Bedford Police Department officers and canine Zazu discovered drugs in his vehicle after originally stopping him for an expired license plate. BPD officer Tyler McGlocklin pulled the driver of the vehicle over in an alley east of Washington Avenue between 22nd...
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman ten years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded. Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000...
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors. LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge
VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
Road rage complaint on I-74 leads to arrest of Johnson County woman
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a Johnson County woman was arrested last week after a road rage complaint in southeastern Indiana. In a press release, Indiana State Police said they got a call from on Friday, Feb. 3 from a motorist who said the driver of another car pointed a handgun at them as they drove west along Interstate 74 near the Indiana/Ohio border.
WISH-TV
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
