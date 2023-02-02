ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

mycbs4.com

Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra

Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers Saturday morning. Officials said the fire happened at a business in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive. Photos of the scene showed multiple trucks destroyed by the fire as smoke billowed in the air. Tampa Fire Rescue said nine […]
TAMPA, FL

