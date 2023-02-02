Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
pasconewsonline.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two people shot in Pasco County shopping center parking lot
LAND O LAKES, FLa- Two people were shot in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Sheriff detectives, the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire
A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say
Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
Zephyrhills Woman Killed When Ejected From Pickup Truck In Crash On US-301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed in a crash that happened around 1:25 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car, driven by an 18-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling westbound on Ranch Road and turned left onto
Brooksville teen goes missing after walking to bus stop
Hernando County deputies are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared last week while on the way to his school bus.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra
Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
Florida fire chief issues heartbreaking message after department loses two members to suicide
Marion County Fire Rescue Chief James Banta issued an emotional video message days after the department lost its second fire medic to suicide during the month of January.
Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers Saturday morning. Officials said the fire happened at a business in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive. Photos of the scene showed multiple trucks destroyed by the fire as smoke billowed in the air. Tampa Fire Rescue said nine […]
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Florida Man Busted By K-9 For Cocaine And Ketamine During Traffic Stop In Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after a K-9 alerted to drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week. According to deputies, on Thursday around 11 p.m., a white Ford F-150 was seen speeding near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard
One Suspect Dead, Florida Trooper Shot In Pasco County Saturday
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – One man was killed, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured after a shootout in Wesley Chapel, according to investigators. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office first broke the story on Saturday morning, saying it was assisting with an investigation into
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
30-Year-Old New Port Richey Man Killed In Seffner Motorcycle Crash
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened just after 12:00 am on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man, riding a 2011 Harley Davidson, was traveling eastbound on US-92, west of McIntosh
