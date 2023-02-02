ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

Light now moves into the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Three Moriarty High teens found dead in Edgewood. Three Moriarty High...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Light snow moves into the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A backdoor front will bring snow to central New Mexico overnight through Tuesday morning. This is when the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for snow. Parts of the metro could […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislation limiting short-term rentals in Albuquerque faces pushback

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pushback against a proposed piece of legislation meant to address the affordable housing crunch in Albuquerque. If passed, the ordinance would put limits on short-term rentals like airbnb’s, hoping it would open up more long-term housing. However, some people say this is not the answer.  “Short-term rentals are a viable part of our […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community grieves over Edgewood teen deaths

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A small high school community is grieving once again as three Moriarty High School teenagers are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Edgewood Police say a friend of the three students found them unresponsive. The family of 17-year-old Christopher Pearce says they feel a terrible emptiness, finding it too hard to step […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
roadrunner.travel

Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico

The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy