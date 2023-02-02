Read full article on original website
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
Grant's Monday Night Forecast
Light snow moves into the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A backdoor front will bring snow to central New Mexico overnight through Tuesday morning. This is when the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for snow. Parts of the metro could […]
Santa Fe City Councilors propose new resolution for controversial obelisk
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eyesore in the plaza. “One of […]
Best soups crowned in New Mexico’s 2023 Souper Bowl
It was a successful event for a good cause.
Albuquerque business owner says retail theft ‘out of control,’ wants lawmakers to help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day after day, Duane Kinsley – who owns Sports Systems near Montgomery and Louisiana – fights for his business. “It’s like a war every day,” said Kinsley. “I love what we do here…and we cannot continue with this kind of level of theft, vandalism, and scams.” From break-ins and thefts to rocks […]
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.
Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
According to the city, it would mitigate the over usage of short-term rentals and increase the number of affordable houses available for people to live in.
Legislation limiting short-term rentals in Albuquerque faces pushback
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pushback against a proposed piece of legislation meant to address the affordable housing crunch in Albuquerque. If passed, the ordinance would put limits on short-term rentals like airbnb’s, hoping it would open up more long-term housing. However, some people say this is not the answer. “Short-term rentals are a viable part of our […]
PNM hosting payment assistance event Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
Community grieves over Edgewood teen deaths
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A small high school community is grieving once again as three Moriarty High School teenagers are dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Edgewood Police say a friend of the three students found them unresponsive. The family of 17-year-old Christopher Pearce says they feel a terrible emptiness, finding it too hard to step […]
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Authorities have provided a small amount of details
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
Turquoise miner keeps family business alive in Madrid
"Sometimes, you'll get magic pockets where you find one, and then you'll find another, and another," said Trading Bird Gallery Owner Riana Newman Peaker.
