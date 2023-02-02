Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO